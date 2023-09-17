Woman charged with two counts of murder following disappearance of two pensioners
News

Woman charged with two counts of murder following disappearance of two pensioners

Police at the scene in Chelmsford, Essex (Image: Essex Police)

A WOMEN has been charged with two counts of murder by police investigating the disappearance of two pensioners.

Virginia McCullough, 35, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford, Essex was charged today following an investigation by detectives and staff from Essex Police's serious crime directorate.

It follows reports of concern received earlier this week over the welfare of two people aged in their 70s.

Police say it is their 'strong belief' that based on all the available evidence, the two people in question are no longer alive.

"Although we have received authorisation to charge Virginia McCullough, this complex and in-depth investigation will be continuing at pace throughout the coming weeks and months," said Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby.

Police say it is their strong belief that the missing people are no longer alive (Image: Essex Police)

"I would also reiterate that our continued belief is that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider Chelmsford or Essex public.

"Our thoughts today are with the families of everyone involved and I can assure them, all avenues of enquiry will be pursued extensively to piece together the circumstances around this matter."

The Crown Prosecution Service supported the view of investigators that the missing people are no longer alive and authorised the charges against McCullough.

She is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court tomorrow, September 18.

