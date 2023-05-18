Campaign launched to attract Irish student nurses to Britain

A CAMPAIGN to attract Irish student nurses to Britain hopes to address the reduction in numbers of overseas students coming into the country following Brexit.

Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) is encouraging student nurses from Ireland to take up its degree courses at its Chelmsford, Cambridge and Peterborough campuses.

“Since Brexit there’s been a fall in Irish students travelling to the UK to train as nurses, although students from Ireland, unlike other members of the EU, can still enjoy the same access to higher education, pay the same fees and receive the same SUSI grants as students living in the UK,” the university claims.

Heading the charge to recruit more student nurses from Emerald Isle is Ian Tuveri-Ellis. The Limerick native is a Senior Lecturer at ARU.

“Our three-year nursing degrees are recognised across the world,” he says.

“Our campuses offer state-of-the-art skills labs, where students can learn on simulated mannequins gaining a first-class education.

"We also support our students with their wellbeing, all are assigned a personal tutor to help them with the rigors of a nursing degree.

“Students are also sent on a wide range of placements in the region’s NHS and private hospitals as well as community settings.”

He added: “Learners benefit from a full student experience, our campuses are based in thriving cities and are also close to London, which provides a world-class cultural offering, from top theatres and museums to nightlife.”

According to recent surveys by the Grabjobs job search site, nursing is the eighth most in demand job in Ireland and work as a healthcare professional is ranked in the top ten of most popular careers in the country.

ARU is hoping Irish students wishing to pursue a healthcare career at home will consider their establishment for their training and educational needs – with the university offering undergraduate study in adult nursing, child nursing and degrees combined with mental health nursing, plus nursing associate courses.

To find out more about Anglia Ruskin University’s student nursing degrees click here.