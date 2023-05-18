Campaign launched to attract Irish student nurses to Britain
News

Campaign launched to attract Irish student nurses to Britain

A CAMPAIGN to attract Irish student nurses to Britain hopes to address the reduction in numbers of overseas students coming into the country following Brexit.

Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) is encouraging student nurses from Ireland to take up its degree courses at its Chelmsford, Cambridge and Peterborough campuses.

“Since Brexit there’s been a fall in Irish students travelling to the UK to train as nurses, although students from Ireland, unlike other members of the EU, can still enjoy the same access to higher education, pay the same fees and receive the same SUSI grants as students living in the UK,” the university claims.

Heading the charge to recruit more student nurses from Emerald Isle is Ian Tuveri-Ellis. The Limerick native is a Senior Lecturer at ARU.

“Our three-year nursing degrees are recognised across the world,” he says.

“Our campuses offer state-of-the-art skills labs, where students can learn on simulated mannequins gaining a first-class education.

"We also support our students with their wellbeing, all are assigned a personal tutor to help them with the rigors of a nursing degree.

“Students are also sent on a wide range of placements in the region’s NHS and private hospitals as well as community settings.”

He added: “Learners benefit from a full student experience, our campuses are based in thriving cities and are also close to London, which provides a world-class cultural offering, from top theatres and museums to nightlife.”

According to recent surveys by the Grabjobs job search site, nursing is the eighth most in demand job in Ireland and work as a healthcare professional is ranked in the top ten of most popular careers in the country.

ARU is hoping Irish students wishing to pursue a healthcare career at home will consider their establishment for their training and educational needs – with the university offering undergraduate study in adult nursing, child nursing and degrees combined with mental health nursing, plus nursing associate courses.

To find out more about Anglia Ruskin University’s student nursing degrees click here.

See More: Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Irish, Peterborough, Student Nurses

Related

HMV to open new store in Ireland after dramatic turnaround in profits
News 6 hours ago

HMV to open new store in Ireland after dramatic turnaround in profits

By: Fiona Audley

Jail for Co. Antrim man over fatal collision that claimed nephew's life
News 8 hours ago

Jail for Co. Antrim man over fatal collision that claimed nephew's life

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pensioner who paid to direct 'depraved' child sex abuse live streams is jailed
News 9 hours ago

Pensioner who paid to direct 'depraved' child sex abuse live streams is jailed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Police investigating 'sectarian-motivated hate crime' after Armagh GAA fans targeted
News 10 hours ago

Police investigating 'sectarian-motivated hate crime' after Armagh GAA fans targeted

By: Gerard Donaghy

Senator condemns 'sickening' violence after video of assault on Co. Meath schoolboy shared online
News 11 hours ago

Senator condemns 'sickening' violence after video of assault on Co. Meath schoolboy shared online

By: Gerard Donaghy

Odd economics in the closure of RTÉ’s long wave service
Comment 16 hours ago

Odd economics in the closure of RTÉ’s long wave service

By: Joe Horgan

Impersonation scammers take £20k from pensioners in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Impersonation scammers take £20k from pensioners in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for information following petrol bomb attack
News 1 day ago

Appeal for information following petrol bomb attack

By: Irish Post