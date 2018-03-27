A woman has died following a collision

A CRASH in Co. Down has claimed the life of a Northern Irish woman.

A woman has died following a crash outside Portaferry in the area.

The victim has been identified as Teresa Denvir from Cloughey Road in the area.

The vehicle of Miss Denvir crashed on 12.30pm on Monday and there was no other vehicle involved in the collision.

Miss Denvir was rushed to Ulster Hospital but died of her injuries sustained in the incident.

Speaking to Belfast Telegraph, Joe Boyle, councillor for Ards and North Down said Miss Denvir would be missed and commended the local authorities: "I would thank all those involved within the emergency services who attended the scene and for their expertise and efforts with attending to Teresa.

“Sadly Teresa was unable to be saved and that is something that always effects those employed within the emergency services tasked with dealing with such situations.

"Our thoughts therefore should also be with those who perform excellent responses to these difficult situations and in cases heroic efforts to save lives."