Woman dies and another injured after being struck by train in Co. Sligo
News

Woman dies and another injured after being struck by train in Co. Sligo

ONE woman has died and another has been injured after they were struck by a train in Co. Sligo.

The incident happened at around 4pm at Knoxspark, Ballisodare involving a train travelling from Sligo to Dublin.

According to gardaí, a pedestrian in her 40s was fatally injured and her body remains at the scene.

The injured woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí added that the coroner had been notified and Forensic Collision Investigators were on their way to the scene.

Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim, urged the community to come together to support those affected.

"First and foremost, my thoughts are with those affected by this terrible incident," he said,

"I want to extend my sympathies to the family, friends and community of the lady who has tragically lost her life this evening in Sligo.

'Difficult time'

"I am sure the people of the northwest will join me in extending our thoughts to the young lady who was also seriously injured in this collision, as she is treated for serious injuries this evening in Sligo University Hospital.

"I want to commend the quick action of our emergency services in attending the scene so promptly this evening.

"I understand they are still at the scene, and I would ask people travelling through the area affected to heed any diversions that may still be in place.

"This incident will lead to a difficult time ahead for the family and friends of those involved.

"As a community, we must come together and support them in any way possible."

Around 100 people were on the 15.05 service from Sligo to Dublin's Connolly Station when the incident occurred.

Passengers were transferred by coach to Boyle to continue their journey.

Services from Connolly Station are currently terminating at Boyle, with Iarnród Éireann operating bus transfers both ways between Boyle and Sligo.

See More: Iarnród Éireann, Sligo

Related

Irish rail services to play birdsong for commuters on early morning journeys
News 2 years ago

Irish rail services to play birdsong for commuters on early morning journeys

By: Rachael O'Connor

Trains delayed in Ireland after cow wanders onto the tracks
News 4 years ago

Trains delayed in Ireland after cow wanders onto the tracks

By: Jack Beresford

Lorry driver caught on camera crashing through level crossing barrier as Irish Rail warn of 'significant delays'
News 4 years ago

Lorry driver caught on camera crashing through level crossing barrier as Irish Rail warn of 'significant delays'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Young woman killed in Nottingham attacks was from well-known Irish medical family
News 1 hour ago

Young woman killed in Nottingham attacks was from well-known Irish medical family

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal after armed gang threaten family in West Belfast
News 4 hours ago

Appeal after armed gang threaten family in West Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation launched after man armed with spanner robs shop
News 1 day ago

Investigation launched after man armed with spanner robs shop

By: Irish Post

New look Irish team for Para Athletics World Championships bring ‘youth and experience’
News 1 day ago

New look Irish team for Para Athletics World Championships bring ‘youth and experience’

By: Fiona Audley

Lord Turnbull vows to get to 'truth of the atrocity' as chair of Omagh Bombing Inquiry
News 1 day ago

Lord Turnbull vows to get to 'truth of the atrocity' as chair of Omagh Bombing Inquiry

By: Fiona Audley