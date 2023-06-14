Woman dies and another injured after being struck by train in Co. Sligo

ONE woman has died and another has been injured after they were struck by a train in Co. Sligo.

The incident happened at around 4pm at Knoxspark, Ballisodare involving a train travelling from Sligo to Dublin.

According to gardaí, a pedestrian in her 40s was fatally injured and her body remains at the scene.

The injured woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí added that the coroner had been notified and Forensic Collision Investigators were on their way to the scene.

Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim, urged the community to come together to support those affected.

"First and foremost, my thoughts are with those affected by this terrible incident," he said,

"I want to extend my sympathies to the family, friends and community of the lady who has tragically lost her life this evening in Sligo.

'Difficult time'

"I am sure the people of the northwest will join me in extending our thoughts to the young lady who was also seriously injured in this collision, as she is treated for serious injuries this evening in Sligo University Hospital.

"I want to commend the quick action of our emergency services in attending the scene so promptly this evening.

"I understand they are still at the scene, and I would ask people travelling through the area affected to heed any diversions that may still be in place.

"This incident will lead to a difficult time ahead for the family and friends of those involved.

"As a community, we must come together and support them in any way possible."

Around 100 people were on the 15.05 service from Sligo to Dublin's Connolly Station when the incident occurred.

Passengers were transferred by coach to Boyle to continue their journey.

Services from Connolly Station are currently terminating at Boyle, with Iarnród Éireann operating bus transfers both ways between Boyle and Sligo.