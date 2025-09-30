Fast food restaurant targeted for second time in ‘racially motivated’ attack
News

Fast food restaurant targeted for second time in ‘racially motivated’ attack

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a fast food restaurant was targeted for a second time in what they are treating as a ‘racially motivated’ attack.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (September 29) in Co. Antrim.

Police were called to reports of criminal damage at the premises in Bushmills at around 4.30am.

“We received a report at around 4.30am that the front window and door of a fast food restaurant in the Main Street area had been smashed,” the PSNI’s Chief Inspector Adams said.

“There was also extensive damage caused inside, including paint splashed across the interior of the premises,” he added.

“It is not believed that anything was taken during the incident and there was no one inside the premises at the time.”

The police force is appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

“This is the second attack on these premises in recent months and we are treating it as a racially motived hate crime, with enquiries ongoing,” Chf Insp Adams confirmed.

“Anyone who may have any information which could assist us is asked to contact detectives via 101, quoting reference number 113 of 29/09/25, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

