Woman in her 30s and man, 19, die in separate single-vehicle collisions

TWO people have died following separate single-vehicle collisions on Ireland's roads in the past 24 hours.

In the first incident, a female passenger in her 30s died in a collision at Lahinch, Co. Clare, at around 6.40pm on Saturday.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Ennis Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man died following a collision at Knockleigh, Belgooly, Co. Cork shortly after midnight.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The road remains closed pending an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.