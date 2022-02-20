Woman in her 30s and man, 19, die in separate single-vehicle collisions
News

Woman in her 30s and man, 19, die in separate single-vehicle collisions

TWO people have died following separate single-vehicle collisions on Ireland's roads in the past 24 hours.

In the first incident, a female passenger in her 30s died in a collision at Lahinch, Co. Clare, at around 6.40pm on Saturday.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Ennis Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man died following a collision at Knockleigh, Belgooly, Co. Cork shortly after midnight.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The road remains closed pending an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

See More: Road Traffic Collision

Related

Community devastated as three men die in Co. Tyrone collision
News 1 month ago

Community devastated as three men die in Co. Tyrone collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pedestrian dies in two-vehicle collision in Co. Kildare
News 4 months ago

Pedestrian dies in two-vehicle collision in Co. Kildare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Driver arrested following fatal collision in Co. Limerick
News 5 months ago

Driver arrested following fatal collision in Co. Limerick

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Andy Farrell feels Italy need more time in the Six Nations despite shakeup talk
Sport 23 hours ago

Andy Farrell feels Italy need more time in the Six Nations despite shakeup talk

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Andy Farrell says Johnny Sexton will be fit for the Italy game, but doesn't confirm if he will start
Sport 1 day ago

Andy Farrell says Johnny Sexton will be fit for the Italy game, but doesn't confirm if he will start

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Shay Given feels that Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal at Manchester City
Sport 1 day ago

Shay Given feels that Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal at Manchester City

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ralf Rangick says that Harry Maguire giving up the captain's armband is 'nonsense'
Sport 1 day ago

Ralf Rangick says that Harry Maguire giving up the captain's armband is 'nonsense'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Six Nations chiefs have quashed talk of South Africa joining the competition in 2025
Sport 1 day ago

Six Nations chiefs have quashed talk of South Africa joining the competition in 2025

By: Conor O'Donoghue