Family's tribute to 81-year-old who died in collision with lorry
Brigid O'Hara Murray (Image: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary)

THE FAMILY of an elderly woman who died after a collision involving a lorry have paid tribute to their 'beloved sister'.

Brigid O'Hara Murray, 81, from Totland on the Isle of Wight passed away after the incident on Newport High Street just after 3pm on January 16.

A 24-year-old man from Bembridge arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been released under investigation.

Paying tribute to Ms O'Hara Murray, her family said her death had left 'a void at the heart of our family'.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of our beloved sister Brigid," read a statement.

"Her death leaves a void at the heart of our family where she was greatly loved not only as a sister but also as an aunt and cousin.

'Deeply affected'

"She is also mourned by a wide circle of friends and colleagues on the island, across the UK and abroad.

"We are very grateful to the police and emergency services for their swift involvement at the scene.

"We are deeply affected by the many tributes, both floral, at the scene of the accident, and on social media.

"The fact that almost all of them come from complete strangers is most moving and we would like to thank the senders for their sympathy."

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are continuing to investigate the incident.

They have urged anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage to contact 101, quoting reference number 44230020631.

