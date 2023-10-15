Death toll on Ireland's roads this weekend rises to five as three motorcyclists die in separate incidents

THREE motorcyclists have died in separate road traffic collisions in Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths on Ireland's road this weekend to five.

The collisions in counties Roscommon, Kerry and Waterford follow the deaths of two men in separate collisions in Co. Limerick and Co. Louth.

The men have since been named as University of Limerick (UL) journalism student Joe Drennan, 21, and musician Chris Bradley, a father of two.

'Talented'

Mr Drennan died following a collision involving a pedestrian and two cars on the Dublin Road in Castletroy, Co. Limerick at around 9.50pm on Friday evening.

According to gardaí, the driver of one of the cars failed to remain at the scene.

Mr Drennan was recently announced as editor-in-chief of the Limerick Voice newspaper for 2023/24, which is produced by UL students.

Kathryn Hayes, Course Director of the BA in Journalism and New Media programme at UL, paid tribute to Mr Drennan.

"Joe was an inspirational student and a hugely talented young journalist, who had a bright career ahead," she said.

So sad to hear of the death of our UL student Joe Drennan in a tragic hit and run. Hard to believe this has happened - May he rest in peace x https://t.co/4LEo3SX1iw — Jennifer McMahon 🌻 (@JennytalksPsych) October 15, 2023

Social Democrat Councillor for Limerick City West, Elisa O'Donovan, offered her condolences to Mr Drennan's family and friends.

" Joe was a very talented and bright young man," she posted on Twitter.

"He will be sorely missed in our Limerick community."

Simon Harris, Minister for Further & Higher Education, posted: "Sending my sincere sympathy and thoughts to all in @UL and to Joe's family and friends on this devastating news.

"I know the university community is grieving & we grieve with them at this very sad & difficult time."

'A gent of a man'

In Co. Louth, Mr Bradley died when the car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision with a tractor.

The incident occurred at around 2am on Saturday on the northbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 12 and 14 at Mooremont.

Fellow musicians have paid tribute to the talented drummer from Co. Derry, who was a member of country singer Declan Nerney’s band.

The star described Mr Bradley as ‘a magnificent drummer and above all that an even better colleague and friend’.

“He was the life and soul of the party, always lit up a room with his great sense of humour and a powerful legion of fans," added Nerney.

Co. Tyrone entertainer Barry Kirwan said of Mr Bradley that the world had lost 'a gent of a man and the country music scene has lost such a talented drummer'.

Meanwhile, Co. Fermanagh singer Lisa McHugh described him as a 'lovely young man with his whole life ahead of him'.

Motorcycle collisions

In Co. Roscommon, a motorcyclist in his 30s died following a collision involving a motorcycle and a car on the R357 Ballinasloe to Shannonbridge Road at Cloneish.

The incident occurred at around 5.15pm on Saturday and the man was taken to Ballinasloe Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later in the evening.

Just hours later in Co. Kerry, a motorcyclist died and a pensioner was injured following a collision in Listowel involving a motorcycle and a van.

The incident occurred at Moyvane North at around 7pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening

Meanwhile, in Co. Waterford, a man in his 70s died following a single-vehicle collision involving a trike.

The incident occurred at around midday today on Chapel Road in Stradbally.

Appeals

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the incidents and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Information can be provided to the relevant garda station (details below), the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Co. Limerick incident: Henry Street Garda Station, 061 212 400.

Co. Louth incident: Drogheda Street Garda Station, 041 987 4200.

Co. Roscommon incident: Roscommon Garda Station, 090 663 8300.

Co. Kerry incident: Listowel Garda Station, 068 50820.

Co. Waterford incident: Tramore Garda Station, 051 391 620.