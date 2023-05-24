Two motorcyclists die in separate road traffic collisions in Ireland
TWO motorcyclists have died in separate road traffic collisions in Ireland just hours apart.

In Co. Cork, a man in his 40s died on Tuesday evening while in the early hours of Wednesday morning, a man in his 20s passed away in Co. Westmeath.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information on either incident to contact them.

In the first incident in Co. Cork, a road traffic collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle occurred at around 8.15pm on Tuesday at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while no injuries to anyone else were reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators conducted an examination of the scene this morning,

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, at 2.20am today, a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle occurred at the Kilmartins Roundabout area on the Dublin Road in Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kilmartins Roundabout and Junction 10 on the N6 were closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination of the scene but have since reopened.

Anyone with information or camera footage asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

