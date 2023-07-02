Woman jailed for seven years after killing fellow hospital patient

A WOMAN who killed a fellow hospital patient after repeatedly punching her and banging her head off the floor has this week been jailed for seven years.

Philomena Wilson, also known as Brenda, launched the unprovoked assault on the 83-year-old woman at City Hospital in Birmingham on January 21, 2021.

The elderly woman, who sustained a fractured skull in the attack, died as a result of her injuries three weeks later.

"Our thoughts remain with the elderly lady's family after losing their loved one in such terrible circumstances," said Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood from West Midlands Police.

"They have had to wait many months for justice and I hope this finally brings them some closure."

Nurses attacked

Wilson, 56, from Radnor Road, Handsworth, had been admitted to hospital after being arrested for assault and wounding.

While her fellow patient was being led to the bathroom, Wilson launched her attack, punching the victim repeatedly and banging her head off the floor.

As nurses and another patient came to her aid, they too were attacked, receiving minor injuries.

The elderly victim suffered a fractured skull and died from her injuries three weeks later on February 11, 2021.

Wilson initially claimed to have no memory of the events that morning.

However, she later pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility on April 18, 2023.

On Friday, she was sentenced to seven years in jail and will spend a further five years on licence.