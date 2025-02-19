Drug dealer who hid cocaine in bag of children's building blocks is jailed for 16 years

A DRUG DEALER who hid cocaine in a bag containing children's building blocks has been jailed.

Police say Patrick Reilly orchestrated the movement of large quantities of Class A drugs, including cocaine and cannabis, throughout the West Midlands and the south-west of England.

Last September, 40-year-old Reilly, from Harborne, West Midlands, pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

At Worcester Crown Court last Friday, he was sentenced to 16 years behind bars.

Reilly was caught following a Regional Organised Crime Unit West Midlands (ROCUWM) investigation into the cross-border supply of cocaine and cannabis.

The operation took place between October and November 2020 and focused on the criminal activities of Reilly.

Officers from ROCUWM seized 7kg of cocaine and 22kg of cannabis as well as £40,000 in cash during the one-month period.

On one occasion on October 28, 2020, officers stopped a car in Taunton, Somerset and discovered 4kg of cocaine in the vehicle wrapped in a children's 'Mega Bloks' bag.

"This was a significant seizure of both Class A and Class B drugs," said DC Paul Lawlor from ROCUWM.

"Reilly was playing a leading role supplying parts of the south-west of England with large quantities of both Class A and B drugs.

"This is part of our ongoing work to target organised criminal activity including drugs networks across the West Midlands and this will carry on as part of Op Target.

"We're focused on those thought to be involved in the highest levels of organised crime across our region.

"Reilly's sentence sends out a clear warning to others intent on supplying Class A and B drugs — we simply won't tolerate it."