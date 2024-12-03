Woman left fighting for life in hospital following serious attack
News

Woman left fighting for life in hospital following serious attack

A WOMAN has been left with life-threatening injuries in hospital following an attack in Cork city.

The woman, aged in her 30s, is reported to have been attacked by a group of people outside the former Savoy Cinema in St Patrick’s Street.

The incident happened at around 8pm on December 1.

“Gardaí arrived at the scene at the Savoy at approximately 8pm and found a woman who was lying on the ground unresponsive,” the police force said in a statement.

“She was conveyed to Cork University Hospital with life-threatening injuries,” they added.

The woman remains in hospital and no arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

The attack happened outside the site of the former Savoy cinema in Cork city

Gardaí have urged any witnesses to make contact with them.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the public for information,” they state.

“Anyone present on St. Patrick's Street near the Savoy between 7pm and 8pm, and who may have information regarding this incident, should make contact with the Gardaí,” they added.

“Persons with mobile phone or dash cam footage are asked to make this available.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anglesea Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any Garda Station.

See More: Cork

Related

New appeal for information over mysterious disappearance of Co. Cork man 32 years ago
News 1 week ago

New appeal for information over mysterious disappearance of Co. Cork man 32 years ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young man dies and another seriously injured in Co. Cork collision
News 2 weeks ago

Young man dies and another seriously injured in Co. Cork collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Renewed appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Cork
News 2 weeks ago

Renewed appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Couple’s unique prints celebrating Irish language are global hit
Business 4 days ago

Couple’s unique prints celebrating Irish language are global hit

By: Fiona Audley

Two Irish locations feature in list of world’s most action-packed road trips
Travel 4 days ago

Two Irish locations feature in list of world’s most action-packed road trips

By: Fiona Audley

Irish firm wins €900k contract with European Space Agency
Business 4 days ago

Irish firm wins €900k contract with European Space Agency

By: Fiona Audley

Rolex watch and designer handbags up for grabs as Gardaí auction off seized criminal assets
News 4 days ago

Rolex watch and designer handbags up for grabs as Gardaí auction off seized criminal assets

By: Fiona Audley

Man dies in horror collision involving car and two lorries
News 4 days ago

Man dies in horror collision involving car and two lorries

By: Fiona Audley

Leading director Joe Murphy ‘excited’ for move to Birmingham Rep
Entertainment 4 days ago

Leading director Joe Murphy ‘excited’ for move to Birmingham Rep

By: Fiona Audley