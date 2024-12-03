Woman left fighting for life in hospital following serious attack

A WOMAN has been left with life-threatening injuries in hospital following an attack in Cork city.

The woman, aged in her 30s, is reported to have been attacked by a group of people outside the former Savoy Cinema in St Patrick’s Street.

The incident happened at around 8pm on December 1.

“Gardaí arrived at the scene at the Savoy at approximately 8pm and found a woman who was lying on the ground unresponsive,” the police force said in a statement.

“She was conveyed to Cork University Hospital with life-threatening injuries,” they added.

The woman remains in hospital and no arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

Gardaí have urged any witnesses to make contact with them.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the public for information,” they state.

“Anyone present on St. Patrick's Street near the Savoy between 7pm and 8pm, and who may have information regarding this incident, should make contact with the Gardaí,” they added.

“Persons with mobile phone or dash cam footage are asked to make this available.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anglesea Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any Garda Station.