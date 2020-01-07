Woman (60's) narrowly escapes abduction in Dublin after being 'thrown in boot of car'

GARDAÍ ARE appealing for witnesses after the assault and attempted abduction of a woman in Dublin yesterday.

The woman, who is aged in her 60's, was walking down the Martin's Grove/Blackhorse Avenue area of Dublin 7 yesterday morning, 6th January, at approximately 7.30am when she was approahced by a male who attempted to force her into the boot of a car.

The Independent reports that after dragging the woman and forcing her into the car, the assailant attempted to slam the boot shut but failed as the woman's legs were in the way. The woman has reportedly suffered injuries to her legs as a result of this.

According to The Independent, a passerby heard the woman screaming and approached the suspect. During this time the woman escaped from the car and the assailant fled the scene in the vehicle.

The car, described as a silver family saloon, appears to have driven onto the Navan Road towards the city centre.

The suspect is described as being heavily built and was wearing a white t-shirt and dark trousers at the time of the attack.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing for information from any0ne who was in the vicinity at the time of the assault and attempted abduction, including road users who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone who was near Blackhorse Avenue between 6am and 8am on January 6th, or anyone who may have any information which can assist the investigation, is urged to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.