Hollywood star Woody Harrelson writes poem for lookalike baby from Northern Ireland

HOLLYWOOD star Woody Harrelson has written a poem to a baby girl from Northern Ireland who bears a striking resemblance to the actor.

The baby's mother, Dani Grier Mulvenna, tweeted a picture of her smiling eight-month-old daughter Cora on Wednesday alongside a shot of the Cheers and True Detective star.

After flagging up the uncanny similarity between the two, the post went viral and has since racked up more than half-a-million likes and in excess of 30,000 retweets.

Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

That helped it reach the Zombieland star, who shared an image of Ms Mulvenna's tweet on Instagram to his 2.7m followers.

However, commenting on the image, Harrelson also penned an adorable poem to the tot, entitled Ode to Cora.

It read:

You're an adorable child

Flattered to be compared

You have a wonderful smile

I just wish I had your hair.

The star's post received more than 300,000 likes, while Ms Mulvenna's tweet sharing Harrelson's poem has racked up almost 900,000 likes.

Despite the similarity between the baby girl and the 61-year-old actor, Ms Mulvenna also shared another snap of her adorable daughter to show she doesn't always look like Harrelson.

"It's just that when she does… she really, really does," she added.

Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn't always look like Woody Harreslon, it's just that when she does...she really really does xxx pic.twitter.com/0CuEQrIgSy — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

Texas-born Harrelson became a household name after starring as the naïve but likeable bartender Woody in the hit 1980s sitcom Cheers.

He went on to feature in numerous critically and commercially successful films, including The Thin Red Line, No Country for Old Men and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

He has also appeared in successful franchises including The Hunger Games as Haymitch Abernathy and Stars Wars as Beckett in Solo: A Star Wars Story, as well as the Now You See Me and Zombieland movies.

He is due to star as the late Irish-American psychologist Timothy Leary in the forthcoming series, The Most Dangerous Man in America.