'Words fail me': Councillor makes appeal after items removed from baby's grave in Co. Armagh

A COUNCILLOR has appealed for those responsible for taking items from graves in a Co. Armagh cemetery to stop.

Thomas O'Hanlon, the SDLP councillor for Armagh on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, said one baby's grave had been targeted more than once.

He has now urged anyone with information to contact him after loved ones had been left 'heartbroken'.

Highlighting the incidents at the graveyard opposite St Patrick's Church in Keady, Mr O'Hanlon said he was lost for words by the matter.

"For some reason someone is removing items from graves in the graveyard in Keady," he said.

"They have even stooped so low as to remove items, including stones, from a baby's grave! Words fail me!

"This is not the first time this has happened and it's not the first time this particular grave has been targeted in this way. A mummy is heartbroken!

"For whatever reason this is happening I would appeal for it to stop!

"If anyone knows or seen anything happening, please encourage those behind this to stop."

He added: "A grave is a place of rest, remembrance and respect! Please stop!"