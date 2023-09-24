'Words fail me': Councillor makes appeal after items removed from baby's grave in Co. Armagh
News

'Words fail me': Councillor makes appeal after items removed from baby's grave in Co. Armagh

Councillor Thomas O'Hanlon urged anyone with information to come forward (Images: Thomas O'Hanlon)

A COUNCILLOR has appealed for those responsible for taking items from graves in a Co. Armagh cemetery to stop.

Thomas O'Hanlon, the SDLP councillor for Armagh on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, said one baby's grave had been targeted more than once.

He has now urged anyone with information to contact him after loved ones had been left 'heartbroken'.

Highlighting the incidents at the graveyard opposite St Patrick's Church in Keady, Mr O'Hanlon said he was lost for words by the matter.

"For some reason someone is removing items from graves in the graveyard in Keady," he said.

One baby's grave has been targeted on a number of occasions (Images: Thomas O'Hanlon)

"They have even stooped so low as to remove items, including stones, from a baby's grave! Words fail me!

"This is not the first time this has happened and it's not the first time this particular grave has been targeted in this way. A mummy is heartbroken!

"For whatever reason this is happening I would appeal for it to stop!

"If anyone knows or seen anything happening, please encourage those behind this to stop."

He added: "A grave is a place of rest, remembrance and respect! Please stop!"

See More: Armagh, SDLP

Related

Arrest after £50,000 of suspected Class A drugs seized in Co. Derry
News 3 days ago

Arrest after £50,000 of suspected Class A drugs seized in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Community left 'shaken' after man shot in Co. Armagh
News 1 week ago

Community left 'shaken' after man shot in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man dies after motorcycle collides with car
News 1 week ago

Man dies after motorcycle collides with car

By: Irish Post

Latest

Elvis Costello provides music for Conor McPherson's stage adaptation of Oscar-nominated romance Cold War
Entertainment 2 days ago

Elvis Costello provides music for Conor McPherson's stage adaptation of Oscar-nominated romance Cold War

By: Fiona Audley

Michael Hayden ‘honoured’ to be selected as new Festival Director for Irish Film and TV UK
News 2 days ago

Michael Hayden ‘honoured’ to be selected as new Festival Director for Irish Film and TV UK

By: Fiona Audley

Thirteen people charged following ‘intimidatory’ protests outside Dáil
News 2 days ago

Thirteen people charged following ‘intimidatory’ protests outside Dáil

By: Fiona Audley

Aisling Bea ‘over the moon’ to support project documenting Irish community in Britain
News 3 days ago

Aisling Bea ‘over the moon’ to support project documenting Irish community in Britain

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested over claim of responsibility for attempted murder of Detective John Caldwell
News 3 days ago

Man arrested over claim of responsibility for attempted murder of Detective John Caldwell

By: Irish Post