Work has begun to create security force for Ireland’s public transport system

WORK has begun to establish a security force to better protect passengers and staff on Ireland’s public transport network.

The initiative, which was a commitment in the Programme for Government, is set to address the “serious issue” of anti-social behaviour and improve passenger and staff safety across the network.

It will see a Transport Security Force created which will operate in a similar manner, and have similar powers, to airport police and customs officers.

Members of the proposed Transport Security Force are expected to have powers similar to airport security or customs officials

This week Ireland’s Transport Minister, Darragh O’Brien confirmed that his department has already begun work to “identify the necessary legislative proposals and alterations to enable the establishment of the Transport Security Force”.

A Public Transport Safety Working Group has been set up to oversee the establishment of the new force.

A third meeting of the Group, led by the Department of Transport, was held this week.

“The Public Transport Safety Working Group was established in 2024 to identify measures to improve passenger and staff safety across the public transport network,” a Department spokesperson explained.

“It includes representatives from across the public transport sector including the National Transport Authority (NTA); unions; An Garda Síochána; the Department of Justice; and passenger representative groups.”

At this week’s meeting, Minister O’Brien reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to tackling antisocial behaviour on Ireland’s public transport.

“While there has been a significant increase in investment in safety measures on public transport in recent years, it remains a serious issue,” his department said.

“It is the people who regularly use and work within our public transport network who are most directly affected by any safety or security incidents on the network.

“The establishment of the Transport Security Force will play a central role in helping to tackle this important issue.”

Minister O’Brien added: “The establishment of the Transport Security Force is a high priority for Government.

“I fully support all ongoing positive work, including the meetings of this Group, that contributes towards creating a safer public transport network for staff and passengers.”

