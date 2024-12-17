Lord of the Dance
Young girl among those injured following serious three-car collision
News

A YOUNG girl was among five people injured when the cars they were travelling in were involved in a serious collision in Co. Fermanagh.

Three vehicles collided in Derrylin on Sunday afternoon, December 15. The incident happened at around 4.50pm in Belturbet Road.

The collision happened in Belturbet Road in Fermanagh

“A report was received at approximately 4.50pm of a collision involving a grey Toyota RAV4, red Citroen Berlingo and a grey Toyota Corolla in the Belturbet Road area,” the PSNI’s Inspector Laird said.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and five people were taken to hospital for their injuries,” he explained.

“A woman aged in her 50s, a man and a woman each aged in their 30s, and a young girl sustained serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“A man aged in his 40s, also sustained injuries, which required hospital treatment.

The police force has called on anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage of the collision can contact police on 101, quoting 1131 15/12/24,” Insp Laird said.

