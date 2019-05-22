Young Irishman, 20, paralysed in freak Storm Emma accident last year set to return home
News

Young Irishman, 20, paralysed in freak Storm Emma accident last year set to return home

A BRAVE young Irishman who was paralysed in a horrific accident during Storm Emma last year is finally set to return home to his family.

Jack O'Driscoll, 20, from Mayfield in Co. Cork, suffered a life-changing spinal injury while adhering to a Status Red alert from Met Éireann by walking home from a local soccer pitch on March 1, 2018.

The keen sportsman was left paralysed from the shoulders down after fracturing the C5 vertebrae in his back, but has slowly been recovering some movement in his arms thanks to intensive rehabilitation and gym work.

He spent several months recovering at the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in Dún Laoghaire before transferring to a centre in Mahon in his native county last December.

Jack had been able to celebrate Christmas at his grandmother's house using a mobility vehicle purchased using funds raised by well-wishers on GoFundMe.

Advertisement

But the Corkman is now preparing to move home for good within a matter of weeks after making steady progress thanks to intensive rehabilitation work and exercise in the gym.

"It is unbelievable the support I have received," Jack told the Irish Independent.

"It is crazy the amount of people that get behind you – the support is unreal. I am absolutely in awe of it.

"The aim is over the next couple of weeks to get home. The house is done – the equipment for me to be able to get out of the [wheelchair] into bed, I'm just waiting on that."

The GoFundMe page set up to aid Jack's treatment has raised more than €140,000 to date from over 3,500 donors, but his local community has also gone above and beyond in helping him recover.

Advertisement

Just this week, the student union at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) – where Jack was studying environmental science at the time of his accident – presented him with a cheque for €15,289.46 following a series of fundraisers.

Jack, 20, was paralysed from the shoulders down in a fall on March 1 last year (Image: File)

Discussing the remarkable progress he has made, Jack said: "I am starting to be able to hold my wrists up and get more control over my wrists.

"Every week there is some small goal, small achievements. I am getting something back every week. I am getting stronger all the time.

"My aim is to come back to college – I want to be as independent as I can, get myself in and out of a push chair, driving, getting myself dressed in the morning. One of my main aims obviously is to go back to college".

Jack added: "I can still go out and achieve whatever I ever wanted to achieve.

Advertisement

"Fair enough – I got the injury and I have been left in a wheelchair.

"But I can go on and do whatever I want to in life – I am just going to do it sitting down instead of standing up."

What an incredible young man.

See More: Cork, GoFundMe, Jack O'Driscoll, Paralysed Irishman, Rehab, Storm Emma

Related

Irish nun sworn to vow of silence facing eviction from Cork chapel and home
News 1 week ago

Irish nun sworn to vow of silence facing eviction from Cork chapel and home

By: Jack Beresford

Irish toddler who was badly hurt by hit-and-run driver to leave hospital 'in a few weeks' after miracle recovery
News 1 week ago

Irish toddler who was badly hurt by hit-and-run driver to leave hospital 'in a few weeks' after miracle recovery

By: Aidan Lonergan

‘Alarming’ amount of drugs found and 29 people arrested in Irish town
News 2 weeks ago

‘Alarming’ amount of drugs found and 29 people arrested in Irish town

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Ireland to ban single-use plastics such as cups, cutlery and straws by 2021 under new EU rules
News 1 hour ago

Ireland to ban single-use plastics such as cups, cutlery and straws by 2021 under new EU rules

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish student, 17, to have asteroid named after him following awards haul at international science fair
News 5 hours ago

Irish student, 17, to have asteroid named after him following awards haul at international science fair

By: Aidan Lonergan

Mariah Carey shares 'gorgeous welcome' she received on arrival in Ireland
News 6 hours ago

Mariah Carey shares 'gorgeous welcome' she received on arrival in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

White House confirms official details of Donald Trump's Ireland visit
News 7 hours ago

White House confirms official details of Donald Trump's Ireland visit

By: Jack Beresford

‘Everything might be alright on the night’ - Leo Varadkar issues Brexit warning to Ireland
News 7 hours ago

‘Everything might be alright on the night’ - Leo Varadkar issues Brexit warning to Ireland

By: Jack Beresford