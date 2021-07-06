Young lifeguard tragically killed while surfing on County Clare beach
News

Young lifeguard tragically killed while surfing on County Clare beach

A YOUNG man has died after getting into difficulty in the water off the coast of County Clare.

The man, who has not been named but is understood to be in his 20s and working as a volunteer lifeguard in the area, was surfing on Lough Donnell Beach yesterday morning at around 8am when he got into difficulty.

A helicopter, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the 'well-known' lifeguard was airlifted to Limerick University Hospital in a serious condition for emergency treatment, The Irish Independent reports.

Tragically however, despite being rescued from the water his injuries were too great, and he later died in hospital.

The young man, who worked as a lifeguard in the area, was airlifted to University Limerick Hospital for emergency treatment but sadly passed away. Coast Guard helicopter (Image: RollingNews.ie)

The young man is understood to be from Ennis in County Clare and was well-known to the local community.

A statement from An Garda Síochána confirmed the sad news yesterday evening, as a spokesperson said:

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the male (20s) was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick in serious condition," a Garda statement said.

"The male was later pronounced deceased at University Hospital Limerick."

See More: County Clare, Ennis, Helicopter, Lifeguard, Lough Donnell Beach, Surfing

Related

Plans for Irish folklore statue of 'Púca' in tourist town scrapped for being 'grotesque'
News 1 month ago

Plans for Irish folklore statue of 'Púca' in tourist town scrapped for being 'grotesque'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Woman arrested for blocking motorway traffic by dancing and singing 'Come Out Ye Black and Tans'
News 9 months ago

Woman arrested for blocking motorway traffic by dancing and singing 'Come Out Ye Black and Tans'

By: Rachael O'Connor

14-year-old killed in tragic farm accident in County Clare
News 1 year ago

14-year-old killed in tragic farm accident in County Clare

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

'The Omen' and Lethal Weapon' director Richard Donner dies age 91
News 1 hour ago

'The Omen' and Lethal Weapon' director Richard Donner dies age 91

By: Rachael O'Connor

Dublin barman kindly uses parasol to shield wheelchair-bound local from rain while escorting him home
News 15 hours ago

Dublin barman kindly uses parasol to shield wheelchair-bound local from rain while escorting him home

By: Harry Brent

WATCH: Dublin Fire Brigade rescues baby deer 'trapped in pond'
News 17 hours ago

WATCH: Dublin Fire Brigade rescues baby deer 'trapped in pond'

By: Harry Brent

World’s oldest bottle of whiskey sells for staggering sum at auction
News 19 hours ago

World’s oldest bottle of whiskey sells for staggering sum at auction

By: Jack Beresford

Pope Francis hospitalised but 'breathing on his own' following surgery
News 19 hours ago

Pope Francis hospitalised but 'breathing on his own' following surgery

By: Rachael O'Connor