Young lifeguard tragically killed while surfing on County Clare beach

A YOUNG man has died after getting into difficulty in the water off the coast of County Clare.

The man, who has not been named but is understood to be in his 20s and working as a volunteer lifeguard in the area, was surfing on Lough Donnell Beach yesterday morning at around 8am when he got into difficulty.

A helicopter, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the 'well-known' lifeguard was airlifted to Limerick University Hospital in a serious condition for emergency treatment, The Irish Independent reports.

Tragically however, despite being rescued from the water his injuries were too great, and he later died in hospital.

The young man is understood to be from Ennis in County Clare and was well-known to the local community.

A statement from An Garda Síochána confirmed the sad news yesterday evening, as a spokesperson said:

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the male (20s) was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick in serious condition," a Garda statement said.

"The male was later pronounced deceased at University Hospital Limerick."