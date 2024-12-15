Lord of the Dance
Young man dies following road traffic collision in Co. Down
News

Young man dies following road traffic collision in Co. Down

A YOUNG man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Down.

The incident involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa happened at around 7.10pm on Saturday in the Carryduff Road area of Temple, Lisburn.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service," said Roads Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI.

"Sadly, the passenger in the vehicle, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The driver of the vehicle, a man also aged in his 20s, sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"The Carryduff Road which was closed overnight to allow for further enquiries has since reopened to traffic this morning, Sunday, December 15."

The PSNI is investigating all the circumstances of the collision.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage that could assist the investigation, are asked to call on 101, quoting reference number 1350 of December 14.

Separately, a man in his 80s remains in a critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Ballygawley Road in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone just after 9.20am yesterday.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident, which involved a black Volkswagen Golf and a white Vauxhall Insignia.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Belfast in the early hours of this morning,

The incident occurred at around 12.20am in the Donegall Road area in the south of the city.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

See More: Down, Lisburn

Related

No evidence of police collusion in 1978 La Mon bombing in Co. Down, says ombudsman
News 3 days ago

No evidence of police collusion in 1978 La Mon bombing in Co. Down, says ombudsman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Burglar hit resident with hurling stick while ransacking their home
News 5 days ago

Burglar hit resident with hurling stick while ransacking their home

By: Fiona Audley

Former school welfare officer from Co. Down jailed for sexually assaulting female pupils
News 1 week ago

Former school welfare officer from Co. Down jailed for sexually assaulting female pupils

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man injured in Co. Antrim hit-and-run collision
News 8 hours ago

Man injured in Co. Antrim hit-and-run collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Louth
News 8 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ten minutes with...Jimmy Cricket
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten minutes with...Jimmy Cricket

By: Irish Post

Ireland's beauty faces environmental challenges
Comment 1 day ago

Ireland's beauty faces environmental challenges

By: Malachi O'Doherty

ON THE RECORD: New Irish music releases you need to hear
Entertainment 2 days ago

ON THE RECORD: New Irish music releases you need to hear

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

The value of voting in an era of apathy
Comment 2 days ago

The value of voting in an era of apathy

By: Joe Horgan