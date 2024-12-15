Young man dies following road traffic collision in Co. Down

A YOUNG man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Down.

The incident involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa happened at around 7.10pm on Saturday in the Carryduff Road area of Temple, Lisburn.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service," said Roads Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI.

"Sadly, the passenger in the vehicle, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The driver of the vehicle, a man also aged in his 20s, sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"The Carryduff Road which was closed overnight to allow for further enquiries has since reopened to traffic this morning, Sunday, December 15."

The PSNI is investigating all the circumstances of the collision.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage that could assist the investigation, are asked to call on 101, quoting reference number 1350 of December 14.

Separately, a man in his 80s remains in a critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Ballygawley Road in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone just after 9.20am yesterday.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident, which involved a black Volkswagen Golf and a white Vauxhall Insignia.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Belfast in the early hours of this morning,

The incident occurred at around 12.20am in the Donegall Road area in the south of the city.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.