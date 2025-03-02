Young mother and child left badly shaken after racially-motivated hate crime in south Belfast

A YOUNG mother and child were left 'badly shaken and distressed' after a racially-motivated hate crime in south Belfast.

It follows reports that racist graffiti was daubed on the wall of a building in the Roden Street area of the city on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed to The Irish Post that they were investigating a report of racially-motivated criminal damage at a residential premises in the area.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey branded those responsible for the incident 'racist thugs'.

'Completely unacceptable'

In a statement, Superintendent Finola Dornan said the 'heart-breaking' incident occurred just as the mother and child were looking forward to moving into their new home in the area.

"This incident is completely unacceptable and does not reflect the local community and its people," she said.

"The heart-breaking reality behind this headline is a young mother and her child were looking forward to moving into a new home, a place where they should have felt both safe and welcome.

"They have understandably been left badly shaken and distressed.

"Hate crime has no place in our society and we will be proactive in our approach to ensure justice for victims.

"Our investigation is ongoing and local officers are working to identify all those involved in this incident, so that those responsible are held to account for their actions.

"We will continue to engage closely with partner agencies and local advocacy groups as our enquiries continue.

"There are people who will have information, or suspicions about, who is involved in this incident.

"I am appealing directly to them to stand up and to help us to hold those responsible to account."

'Sickening'

Ms Hargey slammed those involved and like Superintendent Dornan, also stressed that they do not represent the local community.

"It’s sickening that racist graffiti was sprayed on a property last night," said the Belfast South MLA yesterday.

"The majority of people in south Belfast stand squarely against racism and the disgusting behaviours that come with it.

"The racist thugs behind this attack must be brought to justice, and I would encourage anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1448 of February 28.