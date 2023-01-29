Young woman dies, two people injured, after collision in Co. Mayo
A WOMAN has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Mayo on Friday night.

The incident occurred at Corlough West, Belmullet at around 9.15pm when a car left the road and collided with a ditch.

The 22-year-old female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Two passengers, a male and a female in their early 20s, were taken to Mayo University Hospital.

Their injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward and urged any road users with video footage of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Belmullet Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Belmullet, Co. Mayo, Road Traffic Collision

