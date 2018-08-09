Young woman hospitalised after suspected shooting in Dublin

A YOUNG woman has been hospitalised following a suspected shooting in the Ballymun area of Dublin this evening.

Gardaí are investigating after the 19-year-old woman presented at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown at around 8pm with an apparent gunshot wound to her leg.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí believe the injury was sustained during an earlier incident in the Shangan area of Ballymun, from where the woman was taken by car to hospital.

No arrests have been made, however the scene at Shangan Green has been preserved and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01-6664400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.