Sixteen puppies rescued as drugs worth €30k seized in police raid in Dublin
THREE people have been arrested and charged after Gardaí carried out a raid in Dublin.

Gardaí conducted the joint-agency search operation at St Margaret’s Park in Ballymun yesterday, with personnel from Dublin City Council and volunteers from the My Lovely Horse animal rescue charity.

“During the course of the search, suspected cannabis herb with a value of €30,400, a number of tools and electrical items understood to be stolen, four vehicles and a trailer along with a number of items of clothing, bags and a watch were all seized,” they confirm.

Sixteen puppies were rescued during the operation, which are now in the care of My Lovely Horse and are receiving veterinary attention.

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested during the raid and have since been charged.

The men aged in their 20s and 40s are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, while the man in his 30s is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing.

