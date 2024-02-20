‘You’re my best friends’: Bafta winner Cillian Murphy’s touching tribute to wife and sons

IRISH actor Cillian Murphy paid a touching tribute to his wife and children as he made history at the Baftas over the weekend.

The Cork native, who hails from Douglas, was in London on February 18 to attend the glitzy awards ceremony which was hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant at the Royal Festival Hall.

On the night Murphy won the Leading Actor award for his role in Christopher Nolan’s epic 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer.

It makes the 47-year-old the first Irish-born person to win the category, in which he went up against fellow Irish star Barry Keoghan, who had been nominated for his role in Saltburn, by director Emerald Fennell.

Accepting his award Murphy thanked Nolan – who also won Best Director on the night – for “seeing something in me that I probably didn’t see myself”.

“Chris thank you for that extraordinary, exhilarating script and for always pushing me and for always demanding excellence because that is what you deliver time after time,” he added.

The actor went on to praise those in the room, claiming “I know it’s a cliché to say that I am in awe of you, but I actually genuinely am in awe”.

Explaining his love for his craft, Murphy said: “Oppenheimer was this colossally knotty complex character who meant different things to different people.

“One man’s monster is another man’s hero and that’s why I love movies," he added, " because we have a space to celebrate and interrogate and investigate that complexity and it is a privilege to be a part of this community with you all.”

But the Irishman, who is also nominated for an Oscar for his Robert Oppenheimer role, chose to finish his acceptance speech with an emotional nod to those back home in Dublin.

In a direct message to his wife and their teenage sons, Murphy said: Finally, to Yvonne, Malachy and Aran, you are my best friends and I love you so much.”

Murphy’s Bafta success follows his Golden Globe win in January.

The Oscars ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 10, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.