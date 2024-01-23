'Brilliant': Ireland applauds as Cillian Murphy gets Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer role

IRISH actor Cillian Murphy has been nominated for an Oscar for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

The Cork native, who stars as Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led America's development of the atomic bomb in the 2023 blockbuster, goes up against Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright in the Actor in a Leading Role category.

Murphy, who has also been nominated for the Best Actor Bafta, won a Golden Globe for his role in Nolan's box office hit earlier this month.

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were released this afternoon.

Nolan’s biopic is the most nominated film, having been shortlisted in 13 categories, including best film, director and adapted screenplay.

Murphy’s co-stars Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt are also in contention for gongs.

The film is followed by Poor Things, a feminist fantasy film by Yorgos Lanthimos, which received 11 nominations, including one for Dublin-born cinematographer Robbie Ryan.

The film was co-producred by Ireland’s Elemental Pictures.

Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie received 10 and eight nominations respectively.

Welcoming the Irish nominations, Ireland’s Culture Minister, Catherine Martin said it was “brilliant to see Irish talent recognised on this prestigious stage”.

Cillian Murphy has been nominated for an Oscar for the best Actor in a Leading Role category! 🙌#PoorThings co-produced by Ireland's @ElementPictures also received multiple nominations👏 Brilliant to see Irish talent recognised on this prestigious stage #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/HlXwRZLzYJ — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) January 23, 2024

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has also welcomed the news, stating: "Delighted to see Irish talent being recognised in this year’s Oscar nominations, with Cillian Murphy in the Best Actor category and Poor Things receiving several nominations.

"Another great success for Irish cinema."

The Oscars ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 10, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.