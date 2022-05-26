11,000 terrace tickets for the Munster hurling final between Clare and Limerick sold out in 11 minutes today
11,000 terrace tickets for the Munster hurling final between Clare and Limerick sold out in 11 minutes today

Clare , Ireland - 15 May 2022; Clare supporters before the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Clare and Limerick at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. (Photo By Ray McManus/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

TICKETS FOR the Munster hurling final between Clare and Limerick sold out in 11 minutes on Thursday morning confirmed Munster GAA today. 

The game which is to be held in Thurles at the FBD Insurance Semple Stadium on June 5 has an allocation of 11,000 terrace tickets and have now all been snapped up by eager clare and Limerick fans.

The venue in Thurles holds 45,775 and is well known for holding some of hurlings biggest events.

The rest of the tickets that are left will go to Clare and Limerick county boards, and with season ticket holders also getting a chance to obtain them.

A statement released today indicated that all tickets sold via Ticketmaster, Centra and Supervalu, had sold out by 10.11am.

The allocation of 11,000 Terrace Tickets which went on sale at 10am this morning for the Munster Hurling Final via participating Centra and Supervalu outlets in addition to Ticketmaster sold out in 11 minutes," said Munster GAA in the statement.

"All remaining tickets are with the participating county boards (Clare and Limerick) and Season Ticket holders."

"It is not expected that any tickets will be returned from the County Boards and in that event, the Munster Hurling Final will be a sell-out event on Sunday week June 5th at FBD Semple Stadium."

The previous encounter this year ended in a 0-24 to 1-21 draw between the sides.

However the sides haven't met in a Munster final since 1995.

Clare claimed their first Munster Championship since 1932 and fourth ever after beating Limerick on a scoreline of 1–17 to 0–11 back then.

Clare went onto the win the All-Ireland that year beating Offaly 1-13 to 2-8 in the final at Croke Park, Dublin, it was their first All-Ireland win since 1914.

Anyone who didn't manage to get tickets to the games can watch the provincial final live on RTE television on Sunday week at 4pm

