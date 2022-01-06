1956 All-Ireland winner for Galway passes away
1956 All-Ireland winner for Galway passes away

A LEGEND in Galway GAA has passed away at his home in Salthill in Galway aged 92. Jack Kissane was a key figure when they won their fourth All-Ireland senior football title in 1956.

Kissane was a native of Kerry, who played his trade at right half-back was part of the the team that defeated Cork in that final.

He was also a decorated army officer who served overseas, Brigadier-General Kissane was General Officer Commanding Southern Command when he retired in 1990.

He served abroad on several occasions in Congo, Lebanon and Cyprus. In 1960 he was part of the first unit of the Defense Forces to serve overseas when they served in Congo.

Born in Lisselton in Kerry, he gained attention as a footballer when he moved to Galway in the early 1950s after serving his time as a cadet. His displays for the Army team in the county championship led to him being called up to the Galway team and he made his championship debut in 1953.

He was part of the consecutive Connacht title winning sides led by Frank Stockwell and Sean Purcell led them to a 2-13 to 3-7 win over Cork.X

Kissane maintained his lifelong interest in the GAA and sport and took great pleasure in recent years in the exploits of his granddaughter Molly Mayne, the promising Irish junior swimmer who set five new national records before Christmas, having won bronze at the European Youth Olympic festival in Baku over two years ago.

Jack Kissane’s funeral Mass will take place at 11am at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill, on Saturday and he will be laid to rest afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery.

https://galwaybayfm.ie/death-notices/brigadier-general-jack-sean-kissane/

