Exiles name squad for Saints’ cup visit

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Ben Loader of London Irish takes on Fin Smith of Worcester Warriors during the Premiership Rugby Cup Final between London Irish and Worcester Warriors at Brentford Community Stadium on May 17, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

DECLAN KIDNEY has confirmed the squad that will welcome Northampton Saints to the Gtech Community Stadium for Round 2 of the Premiership Rugby Cup on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off).

Tarek Haffar, Patrick Harrison, and Ciaran Parker are in the front row, with Ed Scragg and Chunya Munga in the second row.

Jack Cooke captains the side from the six jersey and is joined in the back row by Isaac Curtis-Harris and Ben Atkins.

Hugh O’Sullivan and Rory Jennings are the halfback duo, with Tom Hitchcock and Luca Morisi combining in the centres.

Michael Dykes, Ben Loader and Logan Trotter form the back three to complete the line-up.

“We have 13 players in tomorrow’s squad that have come through the Club’s Academy system,” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“This is a credit to the hard work that the players and Academy staff have put into their development, and it’s great to see.

“We had a good win against Harlequins last time out in this competition, but we know the size of the challenge ahead of us given the result of the trip to Northampton in the league.

“Northampton have a good squad at their disposal, and I’m sure that both sides will come into the contest wanting to play a good, expansive brand of rugby.”

London Irish starting team

Fulback. 15 Logan Trotter,
Winger. 14 Ben Loader,
Centres. 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Tom Hitchcock,
Winger. 11 Michael Dykes,
Outhalf. 10 Rory Jennings, Scrumhalf. 9 Hugh O’Sullivan,
Frontrow. 1 Tarek Haffar, 2 Patrick Harrison, 3 Ciaran Parker,
Secondrow. 4 Ed Scragg, 5 Chunya Munga,
Backrow. 6 Jack Cooke (c), 7 Isaac Curtis-Harris, 8 Ben Atkins.

Replacements: 16 Joseph Vajner, 17 Jamie Jack, 18 Mikey Summerfield, 19 Hallam Chapman, 20 Izzy Moore-Aiono, 21 Ollie Allan, 22 Jacob Atkins, 23 Alex Harmes.

