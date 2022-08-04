43 pro contracts have been given to Ireland 15s and 7s women's players
THE IRFU HAVE claimed that 43 professional contracts will be made available to Ireland women's 15s and 7s players next season. 

This means the women’s 15s players will rewarded monetarily for the first time.  



 

The contract fees will be in the range of €30,000 plus match fees and bonuses.   

"Today’s announcement of the creation of up to 43 IRFU contracts for Women’s Players is a further strong signal of our intent to foster and grow the women’s game over the coming years and to ensure that our women’s players are provided with the best opportunities to compete at the highest levels of the game in the future," said IRFU Chief Executive, Kevin Potts 

Further public announcements will be made after the IRFU speak to the players in question. 

In other news the IRFU have appointed a Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways "following an extensive recruitment process". 

Gillian McDarby takes up the new role.

"Gillian will be responsible for the development, delivery, and implementation of the approved strategic and operational direction of the women’s rugby performance programme for both XVs and Sevens," said the IRFU  

"She will be responsible for developing a cohesive player pathway that connects and feeds the needs of both national programmes."  

"She will work with the Domestic Rugby department to grow the playing base of young women and girls, thereby facilitating consistent performance of Irish teams at an elite level into the future." 

“It is a great privilege to be appointed as the IRFU’s first Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways. I have worked across several important areas in the game and believe there is a huge growth opportunity for the women’s game in Ireland and I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders to bring the women’s game to the next level, said Darby 

“It is also pleasing that my appointment coincides with the formal announcement of contracts for up to 43 female players. This is a major step forward for women’s rugby in Ireland. 



 

