Watch: Junior B GAA player takes a phonecall during a game, say's 'I'm under pressure, bye bye'  

A VIRAL video of a GAA player answering a phone call on the pitch, while playing has surfaced online.

The half-back's conversation with whoever was on the other end of the line did not distract him from getting back into position, when the opposition were on the attack

The ball goes out of play and the man in question continues to take the call, while the keeper gets ready to reset

The clip goes on for 2 minutes and at the end of the call and says - 'I'm under pressure, bye bye.'

Old school no handsfree making a phonecall during a match. Wouldn't see it now with young lads using airpods. #gaa #JuniorB pic.twitter.com/S7RTTD8Pec — Ah Ref! (@RefComeOn) May 12, 2022

The amusing post was shared by Mayo GAA account 'Ah Ref! @RefComeOn and received a hilarious reaction from people online

One user added: "Don't over season the spuds Mary, last Sunday I drank a dozen with the thirst".

Another said: 'He's on hold with @virginmedia since that morning'

And one also said: The man was a legend before this but now he is immortalised forever