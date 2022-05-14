Watch: Junior B GAA player takes a phonecall during a game, say's 'I'm under pressure, bye bye'  
A VIRAL video of a GAA player answering a phone call on the pitch, while playing has surfaced online.   

The half-back's conversation with whoever was on the other end of the line did not distract him from getting back into position, when the opposition were on the attack  

The ball goes out of play and the man in question continues to take the call, while the keeper gets ready to reset  

The clip goes on for 2 minutes and at the end of the call and says - 'I'm under pressure, bye bye.'  

The amusing post was shared by Mayo GAA account 'Ah Ref! @RefComeOn and received a hilarious reaction from people online   

One user added: "Don't over season the spuds Mary, last Sunday I drank a dozen with the thirst". 

Another said: 'He's on hold with @virginmedia since that morning' 

And one also said: The man was a legend before this but now he is immortalised forever  

