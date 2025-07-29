Police investigating ‘sectarian hate crime’ after wreaths stolen from war memorial

AN investigation has been launched after wreaths were stolen from a war memorial in Co. Tyrone.

Two wreaths were reportedly stolen from the Strabane Cenotaph on Derry Road sometime between 10pm on Sunday, July 27 and 9.30am on Monday, July 28.

“Police are appealing for information about this incident, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime,” the PSNI said in a statement.

The police force is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

"We are also appealing to anyone who was in the area, and noticed any suspicious activity, or to anyone who may have relevant footage, including dash cam, to contact police in Strabane quoting serial number CW 834 of 28/07/25,” they said.