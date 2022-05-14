Toulouse's Ugo Mola has claimed Leinster are the 'best team in Europe ahead of the Aviva showdown

Leinster are the team to beat this year and overcame a tough foe in Leicester Tigers 23-14 last week.
Tomorrow's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final is their first meeting since Leinster recorded a 30-12 win at the same stage in 2019.
Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola has branded Leinster as Europe’s leading side as his team travels to Aviva Stadium in the #HeinekenChampionsCup semi-finals
— Ultimate Rugby (@ultimaterugby) May 13, 2022
We play a team that totally masters the European games,” he stated. “Three years ago, they took us out [in] the semi-finals.
“We learned a lot that day, and three years later we are no longer the same [team]. But neither [are] they.
Mola also said: “Leinster remains in my eyes a reference of European rugby, with this ability to provoke things, to have a structured, inspired and inspiring rugby.
“I remain convinced that they are the best team in Europe, for a very long time, in their rugby. In his way of thinking about rugby, with a philosophy and a whole organization around this philosophy.”
Toulouse overcame Munster last week in a place kicking competition and Mola has spoken on the events in Thomond Park
"Both as a player and now as a coach last Saturday's match is one of those moments that will mark me for life.
"For a while now our players have delivered us largely wonderful emotions.
"We have been able to play in amazing stadia, and we have won some trophies in the past few years.
"But they pale into insignificance with what we experienced last weekend which was unbelievable in terms of the intensity and the atmosphere was amazing."
Leo Cullen: 'We're waiting now and everyone just wants to get into the game at this point’
You can sense Leinster are buzzing for Toulouse tomorrow.
What a game in store. https://t.co/QjgaK1ooWi
— Cian Tracey (@CianTracey1) May 13, 2022
Leo Cullen knows the task ahead of Leinster ahead of the game and said that Toulouse's patchy form in Europe this season is not something that they looking at
"They have the ability just to turn it on at this stage of the season,” the Leinster boss warned.
“Like, there's two different styles, they have the pressure game where they tighten things up and keep the game very, very tight, then they've the ability to open up at moments in the game as well with some of the players that they have.
"It's been pretty well documented, you've seen some of their individuals, the big seasons they've had, not just with Toulouse but with France.
"And they've a huge amount of experience in the team now that has produced on the big days, during the course of the Six Nations and you saw it during the November internationals as well.
"It's a great challenge for our guys. They are the five time champions, they're the current champions, they're the Top 14 champions and they have a Grand Slam winning group of players as well.
"But that's what our guys wanted, they want to be up against this type of team at this stage of the tournament.
The game kicks off at 15,00
See More: Heinken Cup, Leinster, Rugby, Toulouse