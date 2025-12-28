'A friend to us all': Tributes paid to young man who died in St Stephen's Day collision in Co. Tyrone

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young man who died in a road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone on St Stephen's Day.

Padraig McDonald, 20, died following the collision on the Drum Road in Cookstown in the early hours of Friday, December 26.

Four others were injured in the incident, including a boy aged in his late teens who sustained life-changing injuries and another who suffered serious facial injuries.

Loughmacrory St Teresa's GAA led the tributes to Mr McDonald, who was a former player and current member of the club.

"Whilst he was no longer a player for Loch Mhic Ruairi, he maintained close links with the club, volunteering when called upon and continuing to give up his time for the community," read a statement from the club.

It added: "He was of course overjoyed to see our senior men reach the pinnacle of Tyrone football, winning the O'Neill Cup, and joined in with the celebrations with the club and wider community.

"He played his part in the build up by putting up many flags and bunting — he even painted a number of his sheep black and amber!

"A keen farmer, Padraig spent much of his days at hard graft, possessing a work ethic admired by all.

"A selfless individual who offered help to many without expectation of praise or credit. Padraig will be greatly missed by his family, friends, the club and the wider community."

'Gentle nature, kind heart'

The organisation Camowen Farmers Combined, of which Mr McDonald was a member, described him as 'a vibrant, energetic young man who had a passion for farming'.

"On his visits to the office, he spoke with great energy and aspiration for the farm, his dreams for the future of his business and the strong connection he held for his animals and the land," read a statement.

"His dedication of working long hours and the agriculture courses undertaken made Padraig McDonald wise beyond his 20 years."

Meanwhile, St Teresa's Primary in Loughmacrory said the entire school community was 'heartbroken and deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic passing' of the former pupil.

"He was a much-loved pupil, remembered fondly by staff and pupils alike for his gentle nature, kind heart and ever-present warm smile," read a statement.

"Padraig was caring, thoughtful and respectful, always appreciative of others and striving to be the very best version of himself.

"He had natural qualities that made him a joy to teach and an inspiration both in and out of the classroom.

"Padraig embraced school life fully. He was a very popular boy who took great pride in representing St Teresa's in football and handball, achieving success alongside his friends and wearing our school crest with honour.

"Above all, he embodied the values of our school — hard work, kindness, respect and friendship. He leaves behind a legacy that will not be forgotten."

'Our dear friend'

Gina's Bar and Lounge in nearby Carrickmore said Mr McDonald was 'not just a customer but a friend to us all'.

"When Ducky walked into the bar, the whole place instantly brightened," read a statement from the venue, where Mr McDonald always offered to lend a hand, be it behind the bar, emptying bins or moving kegs.

"It didn't matter if you were old or young, a familiar face or someone he'd never met, Ducky would chat away and make everyone feel welcome and at ease in his presence.

"The bar won't feel the same without him. He will be deeply missed by our customers but especially by all of the staff at Gina's."

It added: "We will always remember Ducky for his kindness, his laughter and the warmth he brought to everyone around him.

"Rest in peace, our dear friend — you will forever be part of the heart of Gina's."

As Mr McDonald was being removed to his home on Friday night, a stop was made at Loughmacrory St Teresa's GAA to pick up his jersey one final time.

The young man's funeral is due to be held on Monday, December 29 at St Mary's Church in Loughmacrory.

A statement from the PSNI said officers received a report at 12.40am on December 26 of a two-vehicle collision involving a silver Volkswagen Golf and a black Volkswagen Golf.

"A few minutes later, a black Vauxhall Corsa also collided with one of the vehicles involved in the first collision," said a spokesperson.

"The five occupants of the silver Golf reported injuries at the scene.

"Sadly, one man passed away in hospital a short time later. He was Padraig McDonald, aged 20 and from the Loughmacrory area.

"A boy aged in his late teens has sustained life-changing injuries, while a second boy in his late teens suffered serious facial injuries.

"The injuries to the other two occupants are not thought to be serious at this time.

"The occupants of the black Golf and black Corsa are not believed to have suffered serious injury."