Body discovered by police hunting man following attempted murder of two people in Co. Down

POLICE hunting a man in connection with the attempted murder of two people in Co. Down have revealed they have discovered a body.

At around 3.30pm on Christmas Eve, a man armed with a hammer and a knife entered a residential property in Chippendale Avenue in Bangor and assaulted a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s.

The man left the scene on foot, still armed, while the two injured people were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries and have since been discharged.

On Saturday, police revealed the name of a man they were seeking in connection with the incident, as well as an image and a description.

"We have conducted a number of searches at different properties and areas as we actively seek to locate him," said Superintendent Lindsay Fisher of the PSNI.

However, late last night, police searching for the man announced they had discovered a body.

"Police investigating the attempted murder of two people in Bangor on Wednesday, December 24, have located the body of a man," read the statement.

"Formal identification will take place in due course."

Commenting on the development on social media, UUP councillor Katherine Newman posted: "Very sad news tonight. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."