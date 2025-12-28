Co. Waterford father-of-two who died after Christmas Day e-scooter collision is named locally
News

Co. Waterford father-of-two who died after Christmas Day e-scooter collision is named locally

Alan Walsh (Image: rip.ie)

A MAN who died following a Christmas Day collision in Co. Waterford involving an e-scooter has been named locally as Alan Walsh.

Mr Walsh died after the e-scooter he was travelling on was involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Manor Hill (Bunker's Hill) and Hennessy's Road in Waterford city at around 11am.

The father-of-two, who was in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was also taken to the same hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

O'Sullivan's Vintage Social, a bar and restaurant in Waterford where Mr Walsh worked, paid tribute to their 'dear colleague'.

"Alan was a treasured and deeply loved member of our team and one of our loved friends," it read.

"His positive attitude impacted everyone in the best way possible. Alan always had a smile on his face.

"We are all grateful for the time we shared and the memories we carry forward."

It added: "Alan left a positive mark on every single one of us here at O'Sullivan's."

Mr Walsh's funeral is due to take place at Sacred Heart Church in Waterford on Saturday, January 3.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on Manor Hill (Bunker's Hill) and Hennessy's Road between 10.45am and 11.15am on Christmas Day are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

