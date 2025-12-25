Irish academic appointed chief scientist at the UN

AN IRISH academic has been appointed a chief scientist at the United Nations.

Professor Charles Spillane will take up the role of Chief Scientist of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN, it was confirmed this month.

The Mr Spillane, who is a Professor of Plant Science in the School of Biological and Chemical Sciences and Ryan Institute at the University of Galway, said he was “deeply honoured” to take up the position.

“I am taking on this role with profound respect for the Organization’s remarkable history and enduring mandate to achieve food security for all, and to ensure that people everywhere have regular access to sufficient, nutritious food,” he said.

“The Food and Agriculture Organization is a key enabler of the world’s shared commitment to a simple but powerful idea, namely that that no person should go hungry, and that the pursuit of food security is inseparable from the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and dignity.”

Professor Spillane now joins the core leadership team of FAO - an inter-governmental specialised agency within the UN system which leads international efforts to defeat hunger and achieve food security for all.

He is the first Irish person to hold such a senior position within the FAO since it was established din 1945.

Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and the Marine, Martin Heydon said his appointment is “a significant achievement for Ireland, the University of Galway and for Professor Spillane personally”.

“He brings deep expertise in agricultural bioscience, climate-resilient food systems and sustainability, built through decades of leading interdisciplinary research at the University of Galway,” he added.

“His appointment will further strengthen the FAO’s capacity to advance evidence-based innovation and partnerships for resilient, inclusive and sustainable agrifood systems worldwide.”

Professor David Burn, President of University of Galway, said the institution was “delighted” that Prof Spillane has been appointed to “this position of exceptional public service with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization”.

“Professor Spillane’s appointment to this globally leading role is a testament to University of Galway’s rapidly growing reputation in agricultural research and education for food security and international development, that has been achieved over the past decade,” he added.