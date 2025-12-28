Man reunited with Dublin Airport staff who saved him following cardiac arrest

A MAN who suffered a cardiac arrest at Dublin Airport two weeks ago has today been reunited with the staff who rushed to his aid to save him.

According to Dublin Airport's social media channels, John Mullen suffered the emergency 12 days ago at the airport's Pier 4 and required seven defibrillation shocks.

Today, before flying back home to the US after recovering in hospital, Mr Mullen met with Aaron Crampton of the Airport Police Service, who first responded to the emergency.

He was also reunited with paramedics Ciaran Foster and Peadar Edgar, who performed the 'advanced life support'.

"We were very happy to see passenger John Mullen return to Dublin Airport this morning, 12 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest in Pier 4," read the post on Dublin Airport's Facebook page.

"John was reunited today with paramedics Ciaran Foster and Peadar Edgar, from our Fire & Rescue team, and Aaron Crampton from Airport Police, who responded to the incident on the day.

"Aaron took the call in Airport Police control at 06.30 that morning and initiated a response.

"Ciaran and Peadar were straight on the scene in Terminal 2 and carried out advanced life support procedures on Mr Mullen including seven defibrillation shocks and managed to get John's heart beating effectively once again.

"After a spell in hospital, John returned to the airport today to travel home to the United States and met with the three men who saved him. Safe travels, John!"