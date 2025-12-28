Boy, 16, dies following tractor collision in Co. Clare

A TEENAGE boy has died following a collision involving a tractor in Co. Clare.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 2pm on Saturday, December 27 on the R458 at Bunnahow, north of Crusheen.

"The sole occupant of the tractor, a male in his teens (16), was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later," read a statement from gardaí.

The local Coroner has been notified and the deceased removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the R458 between Gort and Crusheen around the time of the collision are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.