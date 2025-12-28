'Totally unacceptable': PSNI condemns treatment of officers after 14 are assaulted in one night

THE PSNI has condemned the treatment of its officers after 14 were assaulted in just one night.

Among those injured were two officers in a police vehicle that was rammed and a third who was hospitalised after being bitten.

The PSNI said the assaults occurred in the south area, which consists of the PSNI districts Newry, Mourne & Down; Mid Ulster; Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon and Fermanagh & Omagh.

The incidents took place across Friday night, December 26 and Saturday morning, December 27.

"This type of behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with serious injuries," said Chief Inspector Adam Ruston.

'Shocking amount of assaults'

The incident involving a patrol vehicle being rammed occurred in the Church Road in Forkhill, Co. Armagh in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"At around 1.40am, a silver Renault Megane collided with a police car on patrol in the area," said Chief Inspector Ruston.

"The vehicle failed to stop and then fled across the border.

"As a result, two officers were injured and the patrol vehicle sustained damage which will render it unusable for the foreseeable.

"This a shocking amount of assaults on police and it is totally unacceptable."

Anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist investigators is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 139 of December 27.