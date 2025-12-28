Woman, 70s, dies following St Stephen's Day collision in Co. Down
News

Woman, 70s, dies following St Stephen's Day collision in Co. Down

POLICE have named a woman in her 70s who died following a collision in Co. Down on St Stephen's Day.

Angela Feenan, 73, died following the two-vehicle collision on the Ardglass Road in Downpatrick on Friday evening.

The male driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital, however, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision, involving a Black Seat Arona and a white Vauxhall Insignia, at approximately 5.40pm on Friday evening," said Chief Inspector Simpson from the PSNI.

"Officers attended alongside emergency services partners, however, the driver of the Seat, 73-year-old Angela Feenan from the Downpatrick area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Ardglass Road was closed for some time but has since re-opened."

Enquiries are continuing and police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have footage that could assist the investigation, to contact them on 101.

