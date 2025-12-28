Man from Dublin one of five due in court over 'large-scale disorder' at pub in England on St Stephen's Day

A MAN from Dublin is one of five due in court over what police described as 'large-scale disorder' at a pub in Warwickshire, England on St Stephen's Day.

Wesley Quigley, 21, of Maurne Road in the Irish capital is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 29 charged with affray and possession of a knife in a public place.

Also appearing at the court charged with the same offences are Stefan Farrell, 21, of Garyth Williams Close, Rugby; Kalvin Gilbert-Farrell, 18, of Poole Close, Rugby; Taylor Kessna, 19, of Selborne Road, Rugby; and Ryan Macdonald, 22, of Richard Walker Way, Rugby.

Warwickshire Police said officers attended the scene in Albert Street in Rugby after receiving reports of disorder at 10.40pm on December 26.

Witnesses reported that violence erupted between two groups of males, some armed with knives.

"We launched an investigation following disgraceful scenes in Rugby on Friday night while many people were out celebrating the festive season," said Detective Sergeant Matt McGreevy.

"Fortunately, nobody was seriously hurt and officers on the scene were quick to identify and detain some of those we believe to be involved and seize a number of weapons.

"We are now working hard to identify and locate others involved and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the violence, who has any video footage of it or anyone with other information that could help with our enquiries to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference 263 of December 26.