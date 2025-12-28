Man dies following St Stephen's Day house fire in Co. Antrim

A MAN has died following a house fire in Co. Antrim on St Stephen's Day.

Police received a report of a fire in the Waring Street area of Ballymena shortly before 9.45am on Friday and attended alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

Two appliances from Ballymena Fire Station were despatched to the incident.

Sadly, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man, aged 48, who died following a house fire at Waring Street, Ballymena," said a NIFRS spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing, however, at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.