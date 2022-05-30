A host of former Ireland players have blasted UEFA for the scenes prior to the Champions League final

THIS WEEKEND the Champions League saw ugly scenes prior to its start, where hoards of people were left locked out of the Stade de France (Paris) and were tear gassed as a result

The eagerly anticipated final hosted by European governing body, UEFA was delayed for 36 minutes because UEFA cited the 'late arrival of fans' for the delay.

Riot police shown in videos on social media used extreme methods like tear gas and pepper gas to quell the crowd.

Liverpool fans were subjected to violence, with tear gas and pepper spray being used repeatedly by police https://t.co/4m3XTPstjG — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 29, 2022

This comes nearly a year after England fans stormed their way into Wembley without a ticket for the Euro's final against Italy.

The scenes this weekend sparked mass outrage on social media from everyone connected in and around football.

One of these was former Liverpool and Ireland player Jason McAteer, who attended the game.

McAteer like many other claimed that gangs targeted fans in the crowd and that his wife and son were victims of that

Tweeting on the day, he said: "Last night was disgusting. My son attacked, my wife mugged. UEFA is very accountable as well as ground stewards and French police. Hope everyone is getting out of this s***show safely."

Jim Beglin, who played for Liverpool in the 1980s also spoke about the issue

"Post-match last night was the scariest I’ve ever experienced"

"Organized gangs set about mugging departing fans. We ran a gauntlet of thuggery on our way to the Metro. Not a police officer in sight.

"Witnessed so many ambush attacks on unsuspecting attendees. Reprehensible @UEFA."

And Corkman David Meyler said: Tonight is the first time in my life that I’ve been scared of entering a football ground. Uefa you should be ashamed of yourselves.

Liverpool FC has called for an investigation into the matter

Real Madrid won 1-0 thanks to a second half Vinícius Júnior goal on the night and with that allowed Madrid to win a record first 14th European cup.