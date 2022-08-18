A host of Irish sporting stars attended a Hurling for Cancer charity exhibition in Newbridge for it's 10th year this week.
Sport

A host of Irish sporting stars attended a Hurling for Cancer charity exhibition in Newbridge for it's 10th year this week.

Credit Hurling For Cancer Research 2022

A HOST of Irish sporting stars attended a Hurling for Cancer charity exhibition in Newbridge this week. 

The charity match, organised annually by legendary racehorse trainer Jim Bolger and two-time National Hunt champion jockey Davy Russell, has raised almost €1m for the Irish Cancer Society’s vital cancer research over the past 10 years. 

Some of notable celebs attended that attended the event were among the likes of former Kilkenny manager Brian Cody, Jockey Rachael Blackmore, track star Sonia O' Sullivan, and former Ireland footballer Paul McGrath. 

There was also a number of current and former hurlers that attended the event. Patrick Horgan, Lee Chin, TJ Reid, Tommy Walsh, Jackie Tyrell, Paul Murphy, Eddie Brennan TJ Ryan, Brendan Cummins were also at the event. 



 

Bolger speaking before the event said: “This is the first time Hurling For Cancer Research has been held after the hurling championship final and it has certainly worked in our favour. We have a dream line-up of hurlers and sports stars; it will definitely be the best game we have ever had. We are really looking forward to it. 

The game ended without clarification of what the actual score was, but at one stage the score was 8-10 to 6-13, according to the Irish Cancer Society page. 

"The final whistle blows as fans throng the field to greet their heroes! Some uncertainty over the result with the scoreboard showing a 1-point win for Jim Bolger's team, but it's jubilant scenes all round nonetheless as another successful @Hurling4cancer game draws to a close," read a social media post after. 

See More: Sport

Related

Just the ticket for cricket
News 2 weeks ago

Just the ticket for cricket

By: Mal Rogers

Paris police chief acknowledges policing was 'obviously a failure' at the Champions League final and has also apologised
Sport 2 months ago

Paris police chief acknowledges policing was 'obviously a failure' at the Champions League final and has also apologised

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Cavan edge out London but Warwickshire drop to Division 3B
Sport 4 months ago

Cavan edge out London but Warwickshire drop to Division 3B

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Latest

This classic oat chocolate chip cookie recipe is an Irish teatime favourite
News 1 hour ago

This classic oat chocolate chip cookie recipe is an Irish teatime favourite

By: Irish Post

Dublin's Dessie Farrell has been handed a new two-year contract extension
Sport 2 hours ago

Dublin's Dessie Farrell has been handed a new two-year contract extension

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Galway star Shane Walsh says 'at the end of the day you're your own person' as he awaits transfer to Kilmacud Crokes
Sport 20 hours ago

Galway star Shane Walsh says 'at the end of the day you're your own person' as he awaits transfer to Kilmacud Crokes

By: Conor O'Donoghue

An Post release commemorative Michael Collins stamp
News 21 hours ago

An Post release commemorative Michael Collins stamp

By: Connell McHugh

The new Mayo manager of the senior footballers 'will be confirmed next week' says county secretary Dermot Butler
Sport 21 hours ago

The new Mayo manager of the senior footballers 'will be confirmed next week' says county secretary Dermot Butler

By: Conor O'Donoghue