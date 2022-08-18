A host of Irish sporting stars attended a Hurling for Cancer charity exhibition in Newbridge for it's 10th year this week.

A HOST of Irish sporting stars attended a Hurling for Cancer charity exhibition in Newbridge this week.

The charity match, organised annually by legendary racehorse trainer Jim Bolger and two-time National Hunt champion jockey Davy Russell, has raised almost €1m for the Irish Cancer Society’s vital cancer research over the past 10 years.

Some of notable celebs attended that attended the event were among the likes of former Kilkenny manager Brian Cody, Jockey Rachael Blackmore, track star Sonia O' Sullivan, and former Ireland footballer Paul McGrath.

There was also a number of current and former hurlers that attended the event. Patrick Horgan, Lee Chin, TJ Reid, Tommy Walsh, Jackie Tyrell, Paul Murphy, Eddie Brennan TJ Ryan, Brendan Cummins were also at the event.



We had an incredible evening at our 10th Hurling for Cancer match.Thanks to all sponsors donors players mangers stewards & volunteers.Most importantly thanks to all who came on the evening we hope you enjoyed the match supporting @IrishCancerSoc #CancerResearch @Paulmcgrath5 pic.twitter.com/kdPF2q0468 — HurlingForCancer 🎗 (@Hurling4cancer) August 18, 2022



Bolger speaking before the event said: “This is the first time Hurling For Cancer Research has been held after the hurling championship final and it has certainly worked in our favour. We have a dream line-up of hurlers and sports stars; it will definitely be the best game we have ever had. We are really looking forward to it.

The game ended without clarification of what the actual score was, but at one stage the score was 8-10 to 6-13, according to the Irish Cancer Society page.

"The final whistle blows as fans throng the field to greet their heroes! Some uncertainty over the result with the scoreboard showing a 1-point win for Jim Bolger's team, but it's jubilant scenes all round nonetheless as another successful @Hurling4cancer game draws to a close," read a social media post after.