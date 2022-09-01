A referee in Roscommon was assaulted in a minor football match, Roscommon GAA are investigating the incident
ROSCOMMON GAA have said it strongly condemns the assault of a referee during a minor championship match yesterday evening. 

The incident happened in the second half of the underage game in Ballyforan. 

According to RTE, the referee received medical attention after the assault 



 

The CCC (Competitions Control Committee) of the Roscommon County board have said an investigation of the incident will happen. They also wished the referee a speedy recovery 

“Roscommon GAA is aware of an incident involving a referee during an underage match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening," read a statement 

“We would like to wish the referee involved in this incident a speedy recovery. 

“Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk. 

“The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident 

“We will not be making any further comment at this time.” 



 

