All-Ireland champions Meath have 13 players nominated for the 2022 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star awards

MEATH have 13 players nominated for the TG4 Ladies Football All-Star awards. The All-Ireland champions dominate proceedings from a list of 45 nominees.

Meath won their second consecutive All-Ireland crown this year after beating Kerry in July. This was preceded by the Lidl National League Division 1 final win against Donegal in April.

Kerry are the next most represented county on the list with 11 nominations. Donegal have six, while Mayo have five. Armagh have four, while Dublin and Cork have two nominations

The All-Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday 19 November.

The Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners will also be announced on the night, while the inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame will be acknowledged.

2022 TG4 All-Star nominees



Goalkeepers

Anna Carr [Armagh], Ciara Butler [Kerry], Monica McGuirk [Meath*]

Full-back line

Róisín Phelan -[Cork], Evelyn McGinley [Donegal], Tanya Kennedy [Donegal], Leah Caffrey [Dublin*], Eilís Lynch [Kerry], Kayleigh Cronin [Kerry], Danielle Caldwell [Mayo], Mary Kate Lynch [Meath*],Shauna Ennis [Meath]

Half-back line

Lauren McConville [Armagh], Nicole McLaughlin [Donegal], Nicola Ward [Galway], Aishling O’Connell [Kerry], Emma Costello [Kerry], Kathryn Sullivan [Mayo], Aoibhín Cleary [Meath*], Aoibheann Leahy , [Meath], Emma Troy [Meath*]

Midfield

Niamh McLaughlin [Donegal], Cáit Lynch [Kerry], Lorraine Scanlon [Kerry], Sinéad Cafferky [Mayo], Máire O’Shaughnessy [Meath*], Orlagh Lally [Meath],

Half-forward line

Niamh Hegarty [Donegal], Carla Rowe [Dublin], Anna Galvin [Kerry], Niamh Carmody [Kerry], Síofra O’Shea [Kerry], Shauna Howley [Mayo], Emma Duggan [Meath*], Kelsey Nesbitt [Meath], Vikki Wall [Meath*]

Full-forward line

Aimee Mackin [Armagh], Aoife McCoy [Armagh], Doireann O’Sullivan [Cork],Geraldine McLaughlin [Donegal*], Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh [Kerry], Mo Nerney [Laois], Lisa Cafferky [Mayo],Stacey Grimes [Meath], Niamh O’Sullivan [Meath*]