All-Ireland champions Meath have 13 players nominated for the 2022 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star awards
Sport

All-Ireland champions Meath have 13 players nominated for the 2022 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star awards

Dublin , Ireland - 31 July 2022; Meath players celebrate after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

MEATH have 13 players nominated for the TG4 Ladies Football All-Star awards. The All-Ireland champions dominate proceedings from a list of 45 nominees.  

Meath won their second consecutive All-Ireland crown this year after beating Kerry in July. This was preceded by the Lidl National League Division 1 final win against Donegal in April. 

Kerry are the next most represented county on the list with 11 nominations. Donegal have six, while Mayo have five. Armagh have four, while Dublin and Cork have two nominations 

The All-Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday 19 November. 

The Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners will also be announced on the night, while the inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame will be acknowledged. 

2022 TG4 All-Star nominees

Goalkeepers

Anna Carr [Armagh], Ciara Butler [Kerry], Monica McGuirk [Meath*]

Full-back line
Róisín Phelan -[Cork], Evelyn McGinley [Donegal], Tanya Kennedy [Donegal], Leah Caffrey [Dublin*], Eilís Lynch [Kerry], Kayleigh Cronin [Kerry], Danielle Caldwell [Mayo], Mary Kate Lynch [Meath*],Shauna Ennis [Meath]

Half-back line
Lauren McConville [Armagh], Nicole McLaughlin [Donegal], Nicola Ward [Galway], Aishling O’Connell [Kerry], Emma Costello [Kerry], Kathryn Sullivan [Mayo], Aoibhín Cleary [Meath*], Aoibheann Leahy , [Meath], Emma Troy [Meath*]

Midfield
Niamh McLaughlin [Donegal], Cáit Lynch [Kerry], Lorraine Scanlon [Kerry], Sinéad Cafferky [Mayo], Máire O’Shaughnessy [Meath*], Orlagh Lally [Meath],

Half-forward line
Niamh Hegarty [Donegal], Carla Rowe [Dublin], Anna Galvin [Kerry], Niamh Carmody [Kerry], Síofra O’Shea [Kerry], Shauna Howley [Mayo], Emma Duggan [Meath*], Kelsey Nesbitt [Meath], Vikki Wall [Meath*]

Full-forward line
Aimee Mackin [Armagh], Aoife McCoy [Armagh], Doireann O’Sullivan [Cork],Geraldine McLaughlin [Donegal*], Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh [Kerry], Mo Nerney [Laois], Lisa Cafferky [Mayo],Stacey Grimes [Meath], Niamh O’Sullivan [Meath*]

See More: GAA, Meath

Related

Dublin Camogie are set to get tough on people who abuse match officials, clubs and fans could be banned as a result
Sport 22 hours ago

Dublin Camogie are set to get tough on people who abuse match officials, clubs and fans could be banned as a result

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Galway's senior football manager Padraic Joyce will stay in the role for another three years
Sport 1 day ago

Galway's senior football manager Padraic Joyce will stay in the role for another three years

By: Conor O'Donoghue

175 years since birth of GAA founder Michael Cusack marked in home county
Sport 1 day ago

175 years since birth of GAA founder Michael Cusack marked in home county

By: Irish Post

Latest

Man charged with brother's murder at Kerry funeral
News 3 minutes ago

Man charged with brother's murder at Kerry funeral

By: Irish Post

Aer Lingus to recommence Dublin-Hartford route for summer 2023
News 21 minutes ago

Aer Lingus to recommence Dublin-Hartford route for summer 2023

By: Connell McHugh

5 haunted Irish locations you can actually stay at
Entertainment 1 hour ago

5 haunted Irish locations you can actually stay at

By: Irish Post

Ireland's WNT will play Scotland in the European second-round play-offs, heres what can happen next for Ireland
Sport 2 hours ago

Ireland's WNT will play Scotland in the European second-round play-offs, heres what can happen next for Ireland

By: Conor O'Donoghue

“We set out on this tour to test the players" said Emerging Ireland coach Simon Easterby
Sport 21 hours ago

“We set out on this tour to test the players" said Emerging Ireland coach Simon Easterby

By: Conor O'Donoghue