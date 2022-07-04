All-Ireland football semi-final: Galway vs Derry details for the weekend

Galway take on Derry in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi final this Saturday.

This will be first semi-final of the weekend and will take place before Kerry vs Dublin on Sunday.

Galway will welcome back captain Sean Kelly after the CCCC overturned his red card against Armagh in the quarter-final

Derry booked their spot in the semi- final for the first time since 2004 after beating Clare Derry 5-13 to 2-08 in the other game that same weekend.

Galway's last All-Ireland win was in 2001, where they beat Meath 0-17-0-8 points to claim their 9th All-Ireland crown.

Derry's one and only All-Ireland win was in 1993, where they bested Cork 1-14- 2-8.

Here are the details for the game on Saturday.

✅All Ireland Senior Football Semi Final



GALWAY V DERRY

📆 Saturday July 9

❗ Croke Park

🕑5:30 PM



🎟️https://t.co/NGV98bvLI3🎟️#riseofthetribes#gaillimhabú pic.twitter.com/YcY55PgjJG — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) July 4, 2022

Date

Sat Jul 9, 2022

Throw-in time

The game will take place at 5.30pm.

RTE Two's coverage will start at 17:15

The matches will also be streamed on the RTE Player and worldwide on GAAGO.

All games will be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.

Venue

Croke Park

Tickets

Ticketmaster can be found here, but there can be no guarantee they are still there.

The Journey

Galway

Mayo 0-16 Galway 1-14

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship semi-final

Galway 4-20 Leitrim 0-9

Galway 2-19 Roscommon 2-16

Galway 2-21 Armagh 3-18 (Galway 4-1 win on penalties)

REPORT: @Galway_GAA are through to the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals after today's highly dramatic penalty shoot-out win over @Armagh_GAA. #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 26, 2022

Derry

Tyrone 0-10- Derry 1-18

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship semi final

Derry 3-12 Monaghan 0-17

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship-final

Derry 1-16 Donegal 1-14

Derry 5-13 Clare 2-18