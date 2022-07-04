All-Ireland football semi-final: Galway vs Derry details for the weekend
Sport

All-Ireland football semi-final: Galway vs Derry details for the weekend

Dublin , Ireland - 26 June 2022; Galway players Robert Finnerty, left, and Kieran Molloy during the penalty shoot-out of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Armagh and Galway at Croke Park, Dublin. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Galway take on Derry in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi final this Saturday.

This will be first semi-final of the weekend and will take place before Kerry vs Dublin on Sunday.

Galway will welcome back captain Sean Kelly after the CCCC overturned his red card against Armagh in the quarter-final

Derry booked their spot in the semi- final for the first time since 2004 after beating Clare Derry 5-13 to 2-08 in the other game that same weekend.

Galway's last All-Ireland win was in 2001, where they beat Meath 0-17-0-8 points to claim their 9th All-Ireland crown.

Derry's one and only All-Ireland win was in 1993, where they bested Cork 1-14- 2-8.

Here are the details for the game on Saturday.

Date

Sat Jul 9, 2022

Throw-in time 

The game will take place at 5.30pm.

RTE Two's coverage will start at 17:15

The matches will also be streamed on the RTE Player and worldwide on GAAGO. 

All games will be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10. 

Venue  

Croke Park 

Tickets 

Ticketmaster can be found here, but there can be no guarantee they are still there.

The Journey 

Galway

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final

Mayo 0-16 Galway 1-14

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship semi-final 

Galway 4-20 Leitrim 0-9

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship final 

Galway 2-19 Roscommon 2-16

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-final

Galway 2-21 Armagh 3-18 (Galway 4-1 win on penalties)

Derry

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final

Tyrone 0-10- Derry 1-18

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship semi final 

Derry 3-12 Monaghan 0-17

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship-final

Derry 1-16  Donegal 1-14

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final

Derry 5-13 Clare  2-18

See More: Armagh, Derry, Football, GAA

Related

Taoiseach Micheál Martin believes scenes like the Armagh and Galway brawl in Croke Park have no place in any sport
Sport 1 week ago

Taoiseach Micheál Martin believes scenes like the Armagh and Galway brawl in Croke Park have no place in any sport

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Galway v Armagh: All-Ireland football quarter-finals for the weekend
Sport 1 week ago

Galway v Armagh: All-Ireland football quarter-finals for the weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Cavan edge out London but Warwickshire drop to Division 3B
Sport 3 months ago

Cavan edge out London but Warwickshire drop to Division 3B

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Latest

Beauden Barrett expects Ireland to raise their game in the second test this Saturday.
Sport 2 hours ago

Beauden Barrett expects Ireland to raise their game in the second test this Saturday.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny is looking for another assistant coach after John Eustace agreed to become manager of Birmingham City
Sport 4 hours ago

Stephen Kenny is looking for another assistant coach after John Eustace agreed to become manager of Birmingham City

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Keir Starmer to set out plan to make Brexit work and vows to not take UK back into EU
News 5 hours ago

Keir Starmer to set out plan to make Brexit work and vows to not take UK back into EU

By: Irish Post

All-Ireland roundup: Limerick and Kilkenny booked their place in the All-Ireland final this weekend
Sport 5 hours ago

All-Ireland roundup: Limerick and Kilkenny booked their place in the All-Ireland final this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Limerick seal third consecutive All-Ireland SHC final place after beating Galway
Sport 19 hours ago

Limerick seal third consecutive All-Ireland SHC final place after beating Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy