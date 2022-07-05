All-Ireland football semi-final: Kerry vs Dublin details for the weekend

Kerry take on Dublin in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final this Sunday.

Kerry and Dublin is one of the fiercest rivalries in football and has produced some of Gaelic football's greatest moments.

Who can forget Kevin McManamon's late goal in the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final, where Dublin bested Kerry 3-18 t0 3-1, or the game many call 'greatest game of Gaelic football ever played', in 1977, where Dublin beat Kerry 3-12 to 1-13.

The two sides have won 66 championship titles between them to date and are the most successful sides in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Dublin has 29 All-Ireland titles, while Kerry has 37 to their name, but Dublin's dominance over the last few years have allowed the Leinster side to get closer to Kerry's record.

In terms of head-head meetings Kerry have won the most times 17, compared to Dublin's 14, when the big two have met over the years,

This weekend promises to be another cracker in Croke Park.

Date

Sun Jul 10, 2022

Throw-in time

The game will take place at 3.30pm.

RTE One's coverage will start at 14:25

The matches will also be streamed on the RTE Player and worldwide on GAAGO.

All games will be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.

Venue

Croke Park

Tickets

Ticketmaster can be found here, but there can be no guarantee they are still there.

The Journey

Dublin

Leinster Championship quarter-final

Wexford vs Dublin 0-14-2-14 (win)

Leinster Championship semi-final

Dublin vs Meath 1-27 1-14 (win)

Leinster Championship-final

Dublin vs Kildare 5-17 1-15 (win)

All Ireland SFC Quarter-Final

Dublin 0-21 Cork 0-10 (win)

Kerry

Tyrone 0-10- Derry 1-18

Munster GAA Football Senior Championship semi final

Kerry vs Cork: 0-23 to 0-11 (win)

Munster GAA Football Senior Championship-final

Kerry vs Limerick 1-28 to 0-08. (win)

Kerry vs Mayo 1-18- 0-13