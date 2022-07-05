All-Ireland football semi-final: Kerry vs Dublin details for the weekend
Sport

All-Ireland football semi-final: Kerry vs Dublin details for the weekend

Dublin , Ireland - 28 August 2016; Paul Geaney of Kerry shoots past Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton and full back Jonny Cooper to score a goal the 30th minute during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final game between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Ray McManus/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Kerry take on Dublin in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final this Sunday.

Kerry and Dublin is one of the fiercest rivalries in football and has produced some of Gaelic football's greatest moments.  

Who can forget Kevin McManamon's late goal in the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final, where Dublin bested Kerry 3-18 t0 3-1, or the game many call 'greatest game of Gaelic football ever played', in 1977, where Dublin beat Kerry 3-12 to 1-13. 

The two sides have won 66 championship titles between them to date and are the most successful sides in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. 

Dublin has 29 All-Ireland titles, while Kerry has 37 to their name, but Dublin's dominance over the last few years have allowed the Leinster side to get closer to Kerry's record.  

In terms of head-head meetings Kerry have won the most times 17, compared to Dublin's 14, when the big two have met over the years, 

This weekend promises to be another cracker in Croke Park. 

Here are further details 

Date

Sun Jul 10, 2022

Throw-in time 

The game will take place at 3.30pm.

RTE One's coverage will start at 14:25

The matches will also be streamed on the RTE Player and worldwide on GAAGO. 

All games will be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10. 

Venue  

Croke Park 

Tickets

Ticketmaster can be found here, but there can be no guarantee they are still there.

The Journey 

Dublin 

Leinster Championship quarter-final

Wexford vs Dublin 0-14-2-14 (win)

Leinster Championship semi-final

Dublin vs Meath 1-27 1-14 (win) 

Leinster Championship-final 

Dublin vs Kildare 5-17 1-15 (win)  

All Ireland SFC Quarter-Final

Dublin 0-21 Cork 0-10 (win)

Kerry

Munster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final

Tyrone 0-10- Derry 1-18

Munster GAA Football Senior Championship semi final 

Kerry vs Cork: 0-23 to 0-11 (win)

Munster GAA Football Senior Championship-final

Kerry vs Limerick 1-28 to 0-08. (win)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final

Kerry vs Mayo 1-18- 0-13

See More: Football, GAA

Related

Robbie Brady has moved to Preston North End on a one-year deal
Sport 12 hours ago

Robbie Brady has moved to Preston North End on a one-year deal

By: Conor O'Donoghue

All-Ireland football semi-final: Galway vs Derry details for the weekend
Sport 1 day ago

All-Ireland football semi-final: Galway vs Derry details for the weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny is looking for another assistant coach after John Eustace agreed to become manager of Birmingham City
Sport 1 day ago

Stephen Kenny is looking for another assistant coach after John Eustace agreed to become manager of Birmingham City

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Taoiseach to visit Kyiv tomorrow
News 5 hours ago

Taoiseach to visit Kyiv tomorrow

By: Connell McHugh

Northern Ireland's Dean McCullough announced as new Radio 1 daytime co-presenter with Vicky Hawkesworth
Entertainment 6 hours ago

Northern Ireland's Dean McCullough announced as new Radio 1 daytime co-presenter with Vicky Hawkesworth

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be fit for the second New Zealand clash this Saturday, confirms Mike Catt
Sport 6 hours ago

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be fit for the second New Zealand clash this Saturday, confirms Mike Catt

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The Ireland Under-20's will play England tonight you can it live on Youtube
Sport 8 hours ago

The Ireland Under-20's will play England tonight you can it live on Youtube

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Graeme McDowell details the abuse he's received for making the swap to LIV Golf
Sport 11 hours ago

Graeme McDowell details the abuse he's received for making the swap to LIV Golf

By: Conor O'Donoghue