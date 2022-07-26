Amanda Serrano says 'she would go to Ireland' for the Katie Taylor rematch

AMANDA SERRANO has claimed that she is more than willing to fight Katie Taylor in Croke Park in their rematch next year.

This year Taylor and Serrano fought in what was described as the 'biggest women's boxing match off all time'. Taylor won by split decision in Madison Square Garden in April and talk of a rematch in Croke Park this September has been doing the rounds ever since.

It had been previously reported that the Puerto Rican was not going to fight Taylor in Dublin and that the Bray native's opponents could have been UFC heavyweights Cyborg, or the likes of Holly Holm.

Speaking to BoxingScene.com, the 33-year-old Serrano said she would travel to Ireland for the rematch

“I would go to Ireland,” Serrano said. “It doesn’t matter where they want to fight. But right now, I just need to defend my titles.”



Before that Serrano will fight in the featherweight division to defend her WBO, WBC and IBO titles. She will fight Argentina’s Brenda Carbajal on August 6th

Although Serrano lost the Taylor fight, she still refuses to accept the judge's decision and believes that she should have won the first fight in New York

“I scored it 96-94,” Serrano added.

“I think I was more aggressive. I kept coming forward. In that fight, Katie Taylor never hurt me. There were a couple times I hurt Katie Taylor. But, you know, it’s not Katie Taylor’s fault. It’s the judges.

"They felt that she won. Two out of the three judges thought that she won. But, you know, it’s not losing, it’s learning.

"After my first loss, I came back, and I won [nine straight] fights by knockout. So, I’m assuming you can’t leave it to the judges.”